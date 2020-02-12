nissan
Automaker sues Ghosen for damages
TOKYO — Nissan filed a civil suit Wednesday seeking $91 million in damages from the Japanese automaker’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan Motor Co. filed the case in Yokohama District Court to recoup some of the monetary damages suffered, it said, “as a result of years of misconduct and fraudulent activity” by Ghosn.
The claim was calculated by adding costs from what Nissan called Ghosn’s “corrupt practices,” such as rent for overseas property, use of corporate jets and payments to Ghosn’s sister, as well as costs for the internal investigation into Ghosn’s alleged wrongdoings.
Representatives of Ghosn said in a statement they couldn’t comment as they had yet to see the legal documents.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and saved it from near-bankruptcy, was arrested in Japan in November 2018, and charged with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain.
CVS HEALTH
Company announces profit, shakeup
CVS Health swung to a fourth-quarter profit and is starting the new year with a management shakeup for its largest business.
The company will replace Derica Rice with Dr. Alan Lotvin as the leader of its pharmacy benefit management segment.
CVS Health also named former Concerto Healthcare executive Alec Cunningham to lead its Aetna insurance business as it focuses more on government programs like Medicare Advantage.
CEO Larry Merlo told analysts the changes give CVS Health experienced leaders as it evolves.
CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with more than 9,900 retail locations. Its pharmacy benefit management segment runs prescription drug plans for big clients like employers and insurers. It pulled in more than $141 billion in revenue last year.
CVS Health Corp. earned $1.75 billion in the final quarter of 2019. That compares to a loss of $419 million the previous year, when the company booked a big charge from a struggling business providing services to long-term care facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.