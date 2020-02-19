PRODUCTION
Prices see fastest climb since 2018
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices climbed last month at fastest pace since October 2018 as higher prices for services more than offset a drop in the cost of energy.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach the consumer, jumped 0.5% in January after rising 0.2% in December. The monthly increase was much bigger than economists expected.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.1%.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer inflation rose 0.5% in January from December and 1.7% from January 2019.
The Labor Department said much of the 0.7% January increase in services prices came from higher markups for clothes, jewelry, shoes and accessories.
Energy prices dropped 0.7% last month, pulled down by a 1.5% decrease in gasoline prices. Food prices rose 0.2% in January. But the price of chicken eggs plummeted 42.4% last month, most in records dating back to 1937.
Last week, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices blipped up 0.2% last month and rose 2.5% over the past year.
retail
Turnaround plan lifts Bed Bath & Beyond
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond moved sharply higher at the opening bell Wednesday after executives rolled out a raft of initiatives to turn the struggling chain around.
Six weeks after using the company’s own dismal quarterly results as motivation for change, new CEO Mark Tritton said late Tuesday that Bed Bath & Beyond would spend $1 billion this year reinvesting in stores, upgrading technology, and on debt reduction and share buybacks.
Part of the funding for those maneuvers will come from the $252 million sale of its PersonalizationMall.com business, announced Tuesday.
Shares jumped 5%.
The Union, New Jersey, company withdrew its annual guidance last month after swinging to a $38.6 million third-quarter loss. Shares tumbled 8% on that day, and have fallen 32% this year.
