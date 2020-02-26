HOMES
U.S. Jan. sales jump highest in 12 years
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of new homes jumped 7.9% in January to the fastest pace in more than 12 years, a positive sign for economic growth.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 last month. That’s the highest sales rate since July 2007, shortly before the U.S. economy slumped into the Great Recession.
Half of January’s sales gains came from people buying homes that have yet to be constructed, possible evidence that low mortgage rates may be driving their decisions to purchase. Borrowing costs for home loans have tumbled since 2018.
But a shortage of properties on the market means that prices are also rising quickly. The median price of a new home surged 14% from a year ago to $348,200.
manufacturing
Korean water heater plant coming to Va.
RICHMOND, Va. — A Korean manufacturer of water heaters plans to build its first U.S. facility in Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Navien, Inc. plans to spend near $80 million to build a manufacturing and assembly operation in James City County.
The new project will be built in an old Lumber Liquidators facility and create up to 180 jobs.
Northam approved a $850,000 grant for the company. He said Virginia beat out Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania to win the project.
retail
Starbucks to debut meat-free sandwich
NEW YORK — Starbucks customers in Canada will soon be able to down fake meat with their Frappuccinos.
The coffee chain said Wednesday that it will soon start selling a sandwich featuring a meat-free patty from Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, California, company whose products are being put on the menue at other fast food chains as well.
Starbucks said its new sandwich, which also has egg and cheddar cheese, will be available at almost all its 1,500 Canadian stores in March. The patty is made from peas and brown rice.
