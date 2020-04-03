Yokohama's tire plant in Salem will cease operations for two weeks starting Sunday, according to a notice to hourly employees Thursday.
"We are now at a point where we believe it is in everyone's best interest to stay at home for at least the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said the notice, which was posted to social media by the workers' union. "Should conditions warrant we may need to extend this shutdown."
The plant has 580 hourly and 160 salaried employees, according to company spokesman Bill Groak.
Workers were told that their paychecks would be mailed to their homes or deposited directly into bank accounts.
Operations are scheduled to resume April 20.
Other manufacturers in the region have taken similar steps. Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Danville, which earlier had announced it would be closed until Friday, said this week that it would remain shuttered until further notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.