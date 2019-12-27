CHRISTIANSBURG — The front doors are closed for good, and a blinking “open” sign welcomes customers through a side door to a much-reduced Wades Supermarket.
This summer, owner Greg Wade announced a new business model for the once-popular independent grocery store that for a time was a regional chain run by three generations of his family.
Wade said he would close down most of the grocery business and focus on fresh meats and the “Mrs. Wades” line of prepared foods, including the ever-popular fried chicken and country ham biscuits.
“It’s still a work in process,” Wade wrote in an email earlier this month. “However, our deli meats, bakery and produce are taking holiday orders for trays [and] special meat cuts ... to provide a Wades Christmas for those who want it.”
But the future is uncertain.
“A decision has yet to be made concerning what may or may not happen with Wades after the first of the year,” Wade wrote.
A salad bar offering takeout taco fixings drew a morning shopper on a recent Tuesday, and the smell of fried chicken filled the air but not the shelves.
Here and there, products remained, from iceberg lettuce to Big Spring Mill flours from Elliston and a range of deli products. But two-thirds of the store was empty, and the parking lot was, too.
The nearly 70-year-old company once had seven grocery locations from Blacksburg to Pearisburg. All but one have closed in recent years, as giants like Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion and Aldi have grown in the region.
The Christiansburg Wades has long been the company’s breadwinner, but recently it’s had trouble turning a profit, Wade said.
He decided to retool. The idea is that customers will shop at major chain stores for staples like canned beans and laundry detergent. And then they’ll stop by Wades for everything else.
“They [big chains] can buy Tide for cheaper than I can, so I can’t compete on the price of Tide,” Wade said. “But they don’t do our deli or our meat.”
The Wade family — a New River Valley presence for generations — has been in the retail business since at least 1925, but they mark 1950 as the official beginning of modern-day Wades Supermarkets.
That’s when Haden and Elinor Wade opened their first large grocery in what is now a FedEx distribution center at 305 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg.
Haden and Elinor passed it on to their son, Lowell Wade, who presided over its expansion period. Lowell died in May. Lowell’s son, Greg, took over management in the 1990s, but today ownership is shared between a number of Wade’s descendants, Wade said.
That has made investing in a new business model complicated.
Christiansburg was once dotted with independent grocers, from Angle’s to Poff’s. But, like the rest of the retail industry, big box stores have captured most of the market.
The Wades Pulaski store was the first to close in 1998. Then its two Blacksburg locations shuttered in 2000 and 2005, followed by Pearisburg in 2008, Radford in 2016 and Dublin in 2018.
