Wing made headlines around the world when it launched its first U.S. drone delivery service in Christiansburg this past fall.
The sister company of Google first made its mark on the area in 2016 when it delivered burritos from a Blacksburg Chipotle to participants at Virginia Tech during an experimental trial. The company also started two operations in Australia and another in Helsinki, Finland, this year.
Since taking flight in October, Wing has received hundreds of inquiries and orders from Christiansburg residents, according to spokeswoman Alexa Dennett.
She said it’s against company policy to give out exact numbers on almost anything, but she said the service is about where Wing expected it to be.
“We have been pleased with the reception,” she said. “Even those who aren’t using it or are out of the service area have expressed positive feedback.”
Rough parameters of the delivery zone include Belmont Christian Church, the New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg High School and neighborhoods off Peppers Ferry Road such as Carma Heights and Windmill Hills. The delivery radius is about 3 miles surrounding Wing’s headquarters on Welcome Street.
The drones fly autonomously through the company’s GPS system, but a person monitoring deliveries — like an air traffic controller — can guide the aircraft if needed. They travel 65 mph and hover 23 feet above the ground as a tether slowly drops the package to a 6-foot-by-6-foot space in the customer’s yard.
Wing delivers items that weigh approximately 3 pounds or less from Walgreens, FedEx and Blacksburg shop Sugar Magnolia. There’s no delivery charge.
Dennett said items like snacks and oral care products from Walgreens have been popular, as have chocolates and “congratulation” boxes from Sugar Magnolia.
She wouldn’t say definitively whether Wing’s choice of products or delivery zone would expand but said it’s definitely possible. She said coffee and light food options have been popular items for delivery in Australia and Finland, and have also garnered interest in the New River Valley.
Susie Sensmeier, one of the first customers to get a drone delivery, said she has used the service quite a bit since first receiving her winter vest via drone.
“I think it is so neat that this is right here in Christiansburg,” she said last week. “We use the service all the time. Mostly for its novelty but it is still useful and fun to show off to people as well.”
Sensmeier, 81, echoed Dennett’s comments that coffee and food would be something she’d like to see added to the service.
“We like to drive as little as possible, so food delivery would be great,” she said of herself and her husband.
The company is conducting the trial through a federal drone integration program that lasts through fall 2020. But Dennett said there is no timetable for how long the company will stay in the area.
Residents can sign up for the delivery service at wing.com.
