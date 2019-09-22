The bright yellow signs with red lettering and exclamation marks announce that another department store is closing. This time it’s the Sears at Roanoke’s Valley View Mall.
Everything must go! Nothing held back! Store closing sale!
But what happens when everything is gone, nothing remains and the store is closed?
The departure of an anchor tenant is not necessarily bad news — industry experts say it can be an opportunity to breathe new life into the shopping mall and better use the space.
“These closures really allow us to take underperforming space and convert it into something new,” said Catharine Wells, spokeswoman for CBL Properties, which owns Valley View.
Transform Holdco LLC, which acquired a number of the department stores when Sears Holding Corp. filed for bankruptcy, announced last month that it would close 26 “large-format” Sears and Kmart stores this fall, including the Valley View location.
It’s common practice for anchor tenants to own their spaces, which is the case with Sears. But Wells said CBL and the store’s corporate owner will work together to redevelop the property into “something more productive.”
That doesn’t necessarily mean another department store. Wells said the company has turned other vacant spaces into retail, dining and entertainment destinations.
The Sears closure represents a rare chance to reimagine Valley View, which typically boasts high occupancy rates. Experts stressed that the closure of a single department store is not an indicator of a shopping mall’s overall health.
Stephanie Cegielski, a spokeswoman for the International Council of Shopping Centers, said that the retail real estate market is strong. She noted that malls remain a “vital component of the industry.”
Big-box spaces can be repurposed in many ways, Cegielski said, ranging from a grocery store to an “Instagrammable” art installation.
“We’re seeing an increased variety of tenants at shopping centers, including a rise in restaurants and entertainment options as well as gyms and grocery stores, incorporated as anchors to keep with generational trends and community demands,” she said.
Ultimately, a thriving mall is one that responds to the needs of its community.
June Williamson, an associate professor and chair of the architecture department at the City University of New York and author of the book “Designing Suburban Futures,” studies how malls are transforming.
She said there are many opportunities for retrofitting such spaces, particularly given the excess of commercial space in the United States. The latest statistics indicate the U.S. has upwards of 23 square feet of retail space per capita, Williamson said, while in the U.K. it’s just 4.6 square feet per capita. She said overbuilding is just as much to blame for retail woes as is the rise in online shopping.
“A lot of these malls were built to a fairly standard formula across the country, but when it comes to retrofitting them the solutions are anything but standard,” she said.
Williamson organizes the solutions into three categories: redeveloping, re-inhabiting and re-greening. Redeveloping would mean demolishing the building and possibly building something new there. Re-inhabiting involves retaining the asset and reusing the space. Re-greening is creating public spaces, like a park or plaza.
Trends in re-inhabitation include medical uses, like a clinic or adult day care, and education uses, such as space for community college classes, Williamson said. She also threw out megachurches and grocery stores as possibilities.
There are some examples of these this locally. Miller-Motte Technical College, which has since closed, was at one time located at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. New River Community College has a presence at the New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg.
John Nielsen, senior vice president at real estate company Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, said he was optimistic about the Sears parcel’s future but he thought it unlikely that another department store would take the space.
“The fact that it’s owned by the retailer, they’re going to be less likely to allow a direct competitor to take over their real estate,” said Nielsen, who is not involved in listing the property. “And then also that category of retail is seeing one of the more seismic shifts.”
Based on what’s happened in other markets and his experience on similar projects, Nielsen said he sees three possible outcomes.
Option 1: The space is subdivided for other general retail uses. A good example of this is the former J.C. Penney at the New River Valley Mall. The former department store space is now home to other retailers including Ulta Beauty and Kirkland’s.
“You’re going to end up with several users that will encompass the same footprint, but obviously each of those users independently have a smaller footprint,” Nielsen said. “So think of them as junior anchor tenants. That is a common trend right now.”
This also diversifies risk, he said. If one of several stores closes or terminates its lease, that loss is easier to manage.
Option 2: The space is filled with something outside the traditional retail expected for a mall setting, designed to be a destination. That could be a fitness or food and entertainment use, Nielsen said. Something experiential — the flashy word everyone is using, he said — is attractive when trying to lure millennials and Gen Z-ers.
“What developers or landlords like about it is that it brings in a whole new consumer base to locations like a regional mall,” Nielsen said.
Option 3: The former Sears goes in a totally different, non-retail direction. Nielsen said that could mean a medical use, or someone might come along and see opportunity for some higher-density multi-family housing or a hospitality use.
It might not be “as cool or exciting or as sexy” as some of the retail options, he said, but it would still bring in a different crowd.
If the property is appropriately priced and marketed, Nielsen said he expects there will be a good deal of interest.
“I do not see that property sitting around long,” he said.
