The Poplar Hill Alpaca's began its spring shearing recently, and could get up to 400 pounds of fiber during harvest.

Alpacas

Scientific name: Vicugna pacos

Origins: Alpacas were domesticated more than 5,000 years ago in the Andes Mountains of South America from a wild relative called vicuna. Ancient peoples relied on the warm fleece for textiles to protect them from the frigid climate of the high Andes. They also used the animals as a food source.

Relatives: Alpacas are part of the camel family and are related to another ancient domesticated South American animal, the llama. Llamas can be sheared for their fiber, but are more often used as pack animals and guards for herds of more docile livestock.

Uses: Today alpacas are farmed in many parts of the world, including the U.S. They continue to be prized for their fleece, and also are used as a food source. Their manure is used as compost. They have soft feet instead of hooves and nibble the tops of grasses, rather than ripping up the plants like other grazing animals. This makes them easier on the thin-soiled mountain landscapes.

Fleece: Alpacas come in more than 20 recognized colors. Their thick coats of fur are free of the oils produced by other fleece-bearing animals, such as sheep, and products made from alpaca fiber are considered hypoallergenic.

Virginia industry: 4,181 alpacas were farmed in 2017, down from 5,453 animals in 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The number of alpaca operations, however, increased to 356 from 337 in the same time period.

Fun fact: A herd of alpacas will designate one spot in their pasture as a latrine.

SOURCES: Alpaca Owners Association; Poplar Hill Alpacas; U.S. Department of Agriculture