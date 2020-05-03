BLACKSBURG — Tuesday was harvest day at Poplar Hill Alpacas.
The sound that echoed out of the main barn wasn’t really screaming, co-owner Patty Fuller said. It was angry male alpacas, called machos, expressing their displeasure at being held down for shearing. There was also some spitting, kicking and, occasionally, biting.
The females, called hembras, were mostly quiet, although they too occasionally spit in frustration. These relatives of South American camelids get this treatment only once a year. But it’s necessary for their good health and to support their upkeep, Fuller said.
Inside, Brian Gnizak of Ohio-based Shear Relief LLC and his four-man crew relieved each of 46 alpacas and three llamas of their valuable fiber. Neighbors, other alpaca ranchers, Poplar Hill farm hands and Fuller’s husband, Les, and daughters Meghan and Kelsey all helped out, from restraining the alpacas to wrapping the fiber for storage to sweeping up.
Fuller said she pays per animal for the service, and it moves fast. It took less than five hours to complete the job, and Shear Relief would move on to another farm that day, too, she said.
Gnizak quickly sheared each animal, stepping from one stall to another, stopping only to adjust and lubricate his electric clippers.
He referred questions about his profession to his company website. According to it, he learned the shearing craft beginning in 2006 and started his company three years later.
“I enjoy shearing alpacas because it gives me a chance to challenge myself and the opportunity to travel and do a job that I enjoy,” Gnizak wrote on his site. “As well as mentor and give my subcontractors the opportunity to see this beautiful country and the people that I have had the chance to meet along the way.”
Gnizak took about six minutes to shear each animal on Tuesday, while his crew clipped their toenails and trimmed their “fighting teeth.”
Males can use those teeth to injure and even castrate each other, Fuller said. Keeping them filed down is important.
She could get as much as 400 pounds of fiber from this harvest. Some of it she will transfer to the New England Alpaca Fiber Pool, and in return she’ll get USA-made alpaca fiber socks, gloves and other items to sell.
The rest she will spin into yarn, which she will dye and weave into other products, such as scarves and hats. Some will go into dryer balls, and the lower-quality material will be used for felted soaps and bird nest balls.
Les, who does IT for his day job, has built a new website for the business that the couple hopes will offset losses from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Previously, they relied on sales at the Blacksburg Farmers Market and regional craft fairs to support the farm.
But because they are not a food business, they can’t set up their vendor stall at the market anymore, and craft fairs may not happen this year.
So they are selling items for pickup through a new farmers market portal and have set up their own online shopping system, too.
Patty said she’s interested in seeing all the business innovations that will come out of this economic shutdown.
