The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine announced Tuesday that it will expand its class size from 42 to 49 students starting in the fall.
A task force assembled by Dean Lee Learman to look at expansion recommended growing the class by seven students in order to keep the benefits of a small class size, which include participating in small-group, problem-based learning. The small groups include seven students who during their first two years follow 56 medical cases and interview the patients.
The medical school in Roanoke also requires students to participate in research projects. More opportunities for that are expected to come with the expansion of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.
The medical school receives about 4,000 applications each year.
“Increasing our class size using an incremental approach equivalent to one small group allows us to preserve part of what makes us special – maintaining close, personal relationships among students and faculty – while also giving more people who are deserving and qualified the opportunity to experience it each year,” Learman said in a news release.
The expansion was approved first by the school's accrediting agency, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, and then by Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic. The school, now a college of Virginia Tech, was founded as public-private partnership between Tech and Carilion. Carilion remains the medical partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.