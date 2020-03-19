Pulaski County’s Volvo Trucks (copy) (copy)

Volvo plans to temporarily shut down its Pulaski County plant.

Volvo plans to temporarily suspend truck manufacturing in Dublin on Monday and use the break to try to implement social distancing on the production floor, the company said.

Managers will use the five-day break to seek out “new ways of working and possible approaches to production that would allow for increased social distancing in the facility,” a statement said. Volvo previously limited employee travel, closed the plant’s exercise room and stepped up cleaning. About 3,500 people worked there in October.

Corporate officers in Sweden told shareholders Monday the company foresees “a considerable risk of a material financial impact” from the virus outbreak.

