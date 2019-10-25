Volvo employees in Dublin will return work over the next several days, according to company spokesman John Mies.
Mack Trucks announced yesterday evening that it reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new with the United Auto Workers union, covering approximately 3,500 employees at six facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
A Mack power train plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, that supplies engines and transmissions to the Dublin plant was part of the strike - and that caused temporary layoffs for a majority of workers at the Pulaski County facility. The company will bring its UAW-represented employees back to work as soon as possible, and expects to have its industrial system up to full production over the next several days, according to a Mack news release.
Mies said the nearly 3,000 employees in Dublin who’ve been temporary laid off since Monday will start to come back to work as the flow of engines and transmissions from Maryland starts up again.
The Dublin plant has about 3,500 employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.