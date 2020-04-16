The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps is recruiting volunteers to help with the state’s response to COVID-19.
The corps is seeking 30,000 medical and non-medical volunteers to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and to help in long-term care facilities across Virginia.
“The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday. “This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”
Dr. Daniel Carey, the state's secretary of health and human services, said during a news briefing that his wife, a nurse whose job has been idled, had volunteered and was helping to input public health data.
He said that volunteers would be deployed where they are needed, and that long-term care facilities could use the help.
The health department on Thursday reported that 63 outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred in long-term care facilities, causing illness in both residents and staff.
Nearly 15,000 people have signed up with the Medical Reserve Corps. Nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students are particularly in need.
But others who can help with logistics, communication, coordination and technology are also required.
To sign up or learn more, go to vamrc.org.
