The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Thursday asked the governor to allow the ban on nonessential surgeries and procedures to expire on Friday.
CEO Sean Connaughton wrote in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam that the hospitals have nearly 6,000 open beds and 2,200 unused ventilators.
"Only 21% of the 2,865 ventilators available are in use by both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. Critically, these numbers have remained consistent since the end of March," he wrote. "In the meantime, it is estimated that 60,000 Virginians have had their non-urgent inpatient and outpatient medical procedures canceled over the past month and 15,000 procedures will be canceled every week going forward."
Hospitals systems across Virginia and the nation have said they furloughed employees who worked in outpatient clinics, surgical suites and other services that were halted both to conserve masks, gowns and gloves that were in short supply, and to stop transmission of the virus.
The health systems have also said they have taken huge financial hits by spending more to build capacity for COVID-19 and by forgoing revenue from nonessential services.
Ballad Health announced Thursday that it planned to begin performing nonessential surgeries and procedures in Tennessee. Ballad is the predominant health care provider in Virginia's far west coalfields and in northeastern Tennessee.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has said he will allow the state's stay-at-home order to expire April 30.
Virginians are under a stay-at-home order until mid-June, and nonessential businesses are to remain closed until May 8.
Ballad Chief Administrative Officer Eric Deaton said during a news briefing that the different state policies creates a discrepancy as to when it can again perform surgeries in Virginia.
He said Ballad has 300 beds and enough personal protective equipment to care for patients with COVID-19, and had 13 in its hospitals on Thursday.
The health system plans to phase in services that were halted to prepare for the pandemic. The process will be "more like a dimmer switch than turning on the lights," he said.
Northam has yet to respond to the Virginia hospitals' request.
