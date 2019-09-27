Rebekah Gunn

Former Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Policy Rebekah Gunn is now working in a new government relations role at Virginia Tech.

She’ll be based in Blacksburg as Tech’s new assistant director of government relations. The university already has a robust government relations team, with Executive Director of Government Relations Christopher Yianilos based in Arlington and Director of State Relations Elizabeth Hooper based in Richmond.

The government relations team represents the university “before federal and state government officials and agencies,” according to its website. The office also monitors legislation and agency actions and “cultivates relationships with elected and appointed officials,” on Tech’s behalf.

Gunn will serve as an on-campus liaison for her colleagues based in Richmond and Northern Virginia.

“I look forward to working each day to advance the mission and values of Virginia Tech by serving as a resource for the campus community and government leaders,” Gunn said in a news release. “Virginia Tech is creating meaningful opportunities at every corner of the commonwealth, and I’m excited to play a role in the economic and educational development that the university is cultivating throughout the region, state, and nation.”

She replaces D’Elia Chandler who held a similar role previously, according to Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski.

