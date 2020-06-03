The Virginia Department of Health plans to test 5,000 Virginians to find out how many have developed antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Public Health Physician Specialist David Trump said on a call with reporters Wednesday that the department will ask people who are already visiting an outpatient clinic if they are willing to participate. The goal is to recruit about 1,000 people in each of the state's five health regions.
Carilion Clinic will enroll those living in the Southwest region.
The Virginia Coronavirus Serology Project is a way to determine what percentage of the population was exposed to the virus and either did not have symptoms or had a mild case.
“It’s important work for the long-term response in Virginia, to our long-term understanding of COVID-19, and for having the tools to best inform you and the public about what is happening with this infection among the people of Virginia,” Trump said. “It’s important, but it is not the urgent part.”
Trump said testing, which involves a blood draw, has started and will continue throughout the month. The goal is to have a preliminary report at the end of July.
He said the department has received results for more than 50,000 antibody tests taken at many labs during the past four to five weeks.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved 16 different antibody tests, all with varying degrees of accuracy. Trump said about 5.5% of the tests showed antibodies had developed, but that once results are removed for those known to have had the disease, the rate drops to 2.5%.
“That’s the best guesstimate right now of what the background rate of infection may be in Virginia. We don’t know if half of those are false positives or 15% of them are false positive,” he said.
He said they are still sorting through the results and did not know if the rates differed by region.
Trump said the University of Virginia is managing the serology project and is using a test with the highest rate of detecting the antibodies and the lowest rate of returning false positives.
Those who agree to participate in the study can learn their result.
Trump said they will be advised that having antibodies, at this point, does not mean much as it is not known whether it protects one from being re-infected or for how long.
