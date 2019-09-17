The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday that 11 men have fallen ill in recent weeks after purchasing a male sexual enhancement product called V8 from convenience stores and gas stations.
Six of the men live in Southwestern Virginia. The health department said the first cluster occurred in Richmond in mid-August when three people required emergency care after experiencing severe hypoglycemia, or very low blood sugar.
Severe hypoglycemia symptoms include sweating, a racing heartbeat, irritability, anxiety, shakiness and altered mental status, the department said. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek immediate treatment.
The health department said the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a press release then advising consumers not to purchase or use V8, but since then similar illnesses have been reported across the state.
As of Monday, one case was in the eastern region, four in the central region and six in southwest. Of those, VDH said it has confirmed seven of the cases and four are under investigation. All those sickened have recovered with medical treatment.
The health department’s news release said preliminary laboratory analysis identified several compounds in the pills that could result in severe hypoglycemia, and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reported an emerging trend of over-the-counter products containing hidden active ingredients that are harmful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.