Virginia's ongoing judicial emergency status, which limits, modifies or postpones most in-person court hearings as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue at least through May 17.
The state Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will extend the emergency — which was declared March 16 and later renewed through April 26 — for a third period of 21 days.
The extension allows courts to more easily continue complying with the governor's stay-at-home order, which urges residents to avoid nonessential errands and trips through June 10. Gatherings of more than 10 people at a time have also been banned by the governor.
Wednesday's order gives courts additional leeway to use teleconferencing, dictates postponements or audio-visual alternatives for events such as court graduations and licensing ceremonies, and decrees that the days encompassed by the emergency will not count against defendant deadlines for filing appeals.
The order also says that, in criminal cases involving potential incarceration, "before sentencing a defendant ... or modifying or vacating such a sentence, the court shall in the exercise of the court's lawful discretion, consider (i) the potential health risks of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and (ii) any appropriate alternatives to incarceration."
As with the previous declarations, Wednesday's order calls for postponements of civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, except for emergency issues and other extenuating circumstances. It also delays proceedings including warrants in debt, unlawful detainers, garnishments and writs of eviction.
As the judicial emergency has drawn on, most court clerks' offices in the area have announced new restrictions, including in some cases in-person visits by appointment only. Anyone with business to conduct at a court clerk's office should call ahead to see if new rules apply.
