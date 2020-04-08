The Virginia Breeze announced plans to suspend bus service Friday between Blacksburg and Union Station in Washington because not enough riders are traveling during the virus emergency.

The Breeze had suspended Monday-to-Thursday service a few days ago. Wednesday’s announcement was based on a conclusion that the service had become impractical to operate, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation said.

State transit leaders want to restart the service “when it is deemed safe to travel and demand returns,” director Jennifer Mitchell said.

Customers who booked travel through April 30 can reschedule without penalty under certain circumstances. Megabus, which operates the Breeze, can be reached by emailing inquiries@megabus.com or calling 877-462-6342.

