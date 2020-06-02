Valley View Mall and some adjacent businesses closed or closed early Tuesday as protests and riots gripped parts of the nation and police feared violence could resume in Roanoke.
Roanoke police told the Valley View business community Tuesday of what spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline called the “potential for civil unrest in the Valley View area.” Several businesses, such as Target, remained open while others closed. Police had not received any reports of unrest in the area as of late afternoon, Cline said.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience. The mall is closed today,” read a sign on a door to the mall. Mall officials could not be reached for comment.
Plow & Hearth, a shop adjacent to the mall, hung a door sign that said it closed at 1 p.m. The Valley View Walmart also closed at 1 p.m., said a mall security guard who declined to give his name.
At the Walmart, 20 shopping carts linked by chain and a shopping cart corral blocked access to the north Walmart door, while the south door was blocked from the inside by pallets of bottled water stacked high.
Friday’s murder charge against a Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death sparked national outrage. Protests have also taken place in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lynchburg and Richmond, among other Virginia locations.
Plow & Hearth, Sprint and Barnes & Noble all said they planned to open Wednesday. The mall did not make public its plans for Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.