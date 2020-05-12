Valley View Mall, which closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, has announced plans to reopen Friday.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Valley View website.
Hours and operations may vary for individual stores and restaurants, so shoppers are advised to call before visiting.
“We ask that the public exercise good judgment when visiting the property; including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices,” the website states.
Various safety procedures are outlined on the website, including limiting seating in the food court, closing gathering places like the children’s play area, increased cleaning and sanitizing and checking the temperatures of mall management, security and janitorial staff when their shifts begin.
The website also says that stores and restaurants must comply with guidelines set in government orders. Numerous guidelines have been set for various business sectors to follow in the first phase of Virginia’s reopening, which is expected to begin Friday.
