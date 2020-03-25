Valley View Mall in Roanoke is the first shopping mall in the region to close amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

The closure took effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The mall said the decision was a response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s directives.

Earlier this week, Northam ordered nonessential businesses to close. Malls are not specifically mentioned in Northam’s order, either as being essential or nonessential.

Some restaurants at Valley View may still be open for takeout or delivery, according to the mall’s website.

Some individual stores at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County have closed, but neither the mall’s website nor its Facebook page mention a closure or adjustment to hours at the mall itself. Representatives with Blackwater Resources, the mall’s owner, could not immediately be reached.

Meanwhile, the New River Valley Mall has changed its hours. It is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to its website.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

