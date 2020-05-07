Valley Metro bus service in the Roanoke area will remain free until at least May 15, the agency said.

Free rides began March 27 in response to the virus emergency as a way to reduce exposure for drivers, who sit adjacent to the fare box.

Also in effect is a nine-passenger limit per bus, instituted in early April to encourage social distancing. Buses already carrying nine people will not stop for additional riders, but Valley Metro has told passengers it will try to dispatch a second bus on certain routes to follow the first.

Valley Metro wants passengers to enter through the front door of the bus and exit through the rear door, and to ride only for essential travel. Riding while ill is strongly discouraged.

A bus ride normally costs $1.75.

The bus service can be reached at 982-2222.

