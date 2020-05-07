Valley Metro bus service in the Roanoke area will remain free until at least May 15, the agency said.
Free rides began March 27 in response to the virus emergency as a way to reduce exposure for drivers, who sit adjacent to the fare box.
Also in effect is a nine-passenger limit per bus, instituted in early April to encourage social distancing. Buses already carrying nine people will not stop for additional riders, but Valley Metro has told passengers it will try to dispatch a second bus on certain routes to follow the first.
Valley Metro wants passengers to enter through the front door of the bus and exit through the rear door, and to ride only for essential travel. Riding while ill is strongly discouraged.
A bus ride normally costs $1.75.
The bus service can be reached at 982-2222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.