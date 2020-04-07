SKD BusStationvalleyMetro 100219 p06 (copy) (copy)

Starting Thursday, Valley Metro will limit the number of passengers on buses to nine at any one time.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

Valley Metro set a nine-passenger limit per bus effective Thursday to help members of the traveling public practice social distancing during the virus outbreak.

A second bus will come along behind the first bus to handle any overflow if extra buses are available, officials said.

Valley Metro officials announced the measure Tuesday, the latest in a series of steps amid the virus emergency.

Valley Metro previously announced stepped-up cleaning of buses and passenger areas. It suspended fares March 27, along with a policy to enter through the front door and exit at the rear. But the fare suspension appeared to attract more riders, placing some bus trips out of compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 30 order capping most public gatherings at 10 people, Mayor Sherman Lea said.

“We had to do something because there was a concern,” Lea said. “People that ride are saying, ‘Listen, it’s a crowd on here, people are coughing, people do this, and what are we going to do?’”

A crowded bus can hold several dozen people, and certain Valley Metro routes have high ridership.

Valley Metro explained that the new crowd-control measure will apply to hourly, fixed-route service. Valley Metro thinks it can free up some buses to pick up the overload by suspending peak service during the morning and evening commutes when coaches run their routes twice per hour.

“Once a bus reaches capacity, the operator will not be able to board additional passengers until the on-board passenger count is below nine passengers; the operator will then allow boarding up to the nine-passenger limit. Additional buses will be in service, as available, to assist with capacity,” its announcement said.

When extra buses are available to pick up would-be riders who are left on the curb, those buses will drive “behind the scheduled route bus,” the announcement said.

The nine-rider limit will not apply to handicapped travelers or sections of the bus designated for them, the announcement said.

Valley Metro has urged residents to ride the bus only for essential trips.

Tags

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Load comments