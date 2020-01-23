Ohio-based First Transit Inc. could extend its 45–year tenure as operator of Roanoke’s Valley Metro bus service by winning a competitive bidding process later this year. But it will first have to address some negative history that alarms a top city official.
“The report card for First Transit is not a good one,” Mayor Sherman Lea said Wednesday.
Valley Metro operates at a current rate of about 150,000 rides a month, but events have distracted from the mission over the years. A Valley Metro general manager employed by First Transit was fired and went to prison for stealing bus system money.
During the same episode, which occurred about 10 years ago, First Transit fired its assistant general manager during an investigation of the assistant’s wife, an interior designer who was also imprisoned for bilking Valley Metro.
Since late last year, a lawsuit has been pending against First Transit that accuses the next Valley Metro general manager of sexual harassment. In addition, a lapse in the finance department triggered a federal review that’s still ongoing.
Driving interest in First Transit’s performance is the upcoming June 30 expiration of its current contract, signed in 2010. The Roanoke-owned bus service, known as Greater Roanoke Transit Co. or Valley Metro, is bound by law to solicit and review proposals from interested bus-operating companies before picking an operator for the coming years.
First Transit is a $1.4-billion private transit operator with 330 North American contracts, including one to operate Greyhound bus service and some work in rail transportation. It did not respond to an emailed question about whether it will apply for rehire in Roanoke.
First Transit isn’t the only company of its kind active in the state, but has a significant presence and multiple sites, including Lynchburg and Alexandria.
Two or three other private companies provide contract transit management services, said Jennifer DeBruhl, chief of public transportation at the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.Some localities operate their transit systems themselves.
Lengthy relationship
When Roanoke established municipal bus service in 1975, it hired ATE Management and Service Co. of Ohio to run it. The city has used ATE or First Transit, which bought ATE in 1987, ever since.
Highlights of First Transit’s stewardship of bus services include the 1987 opening of the Campbell Court Transportation Center, a mixed-use development that combined transportation services with shopping and dining.
In subsequent years, Valley Metro, under First Transit’s guidance, established service to Lynchburg’s Amtrak station that successfully demonstrated sufficient demand to bring Amtrak to Roanoke, which occurred in 2017.
Valley Metro also launched service between Roanoke and Virginia Tech. Last year, Valley Metro announced plans for a new bus station at Third Street and Salem Avenue, a $9.5-million undertaking.
But First Transit has had to clean up some messes. Law enforcement officials raided Valley Metro’s main office in 2009, which led to the firing, conviction and imprisonment of former Valley Metro general manager Dave Morgan for unauthorized credit card purchases. William “Chip” Holdren, the assistant general manager, was fired as a result of the same investigation’s focus on his wife, Diane Holdren.
The operator of Holdren’s Interiors, she was sentenced to prison and house arrest for rigging bids on a renovation project at Valley Metro offices. Both Morgan and Holdren repaid the public funds. Chip Holdren was not charged.
Following that investigation, Roanoke officials elected not to renew First Transit’s contract outright, but instead solicited bids. Two offers came in, and leaders chose the one from First Transit in 2010.
This contract, originally for five years with five additional years possible, is set to expire in less than six months. The contract lists First Transit’s current compensation at $27,690 monthly, which covers the cost of providing a general manager and an assistant.
First Transit named Carl Palmer, an experienced transit industry executive who previously ran the bus system of Savannah, Georgia, as Morgan’s successor.
Palmer led Valley Metro to 2015 and the city renewed in subsequent years, keeping First Transit in the driver’s seat. He was the bus system’s top executive during the launch of the bus to Lynchburg and inception of the bus station project.
He left First Transit in 2018 after spending seven weeks on paid administrative leave. No one at First Transit or the city was willing to explain why. Kevin Price, Palmer’s assistant, succeeded him as general manager.
Then last fall, a former Valley Metro employee sued First Transit, saying she had been subjected to sexual harassment by Palmer while he was general manager.
First Transit and its subsidiary, Southwestern Virginia Transit Management Co., were served with the suit Dec. 17 and have been given until Feb. 4 to respond, according to federal court records. Language in First Transit’s contract appears to make the company legally responsible for any misconduct by its employees.
First Transit said it had no comment on the suit, as did city officials whose duties include overseeing Valley Metro.
The suit does not name Palmer, GRTC, Valley Metro, or the city or any of its funding partners as defendants.
Also in 2019, Valley Metro office personnel spent money supplied by the federal government for capital projects on operations, triggering a review of Valley Metro finances by the Federal Transit Administration.
Sherman Stovall, an assistant city manager, told The Roanoke Times that finance personnel “did this without Kevin’s knowledge,” referring to Price. Price responded appropriately to the spending issue once he found out, according to Stovall, who stressed that no money was stolen, nor did any fraud occur.
Lea awaiting report
To Lea, the sequence of events constitutes a concerning pattern. “I think the [city] council has to seriously look at what’s in our best interests and make a decision if we’re going to continue to work with First Transit,” he said. “I couldn’t say, ‘No, we won’t,’ but we have to just consider the things that keep happening there.”
What went wrong in the Valley Metro finance department last summer will carry a lot of weight, said Lea, who voiced hope that he’ll see the report’s findings soon. He expressed confidence in Price.
Council member Anita Price, president of Valley Metro’s board of directors, who is not related to Kevin Price, couldn’t say whether she thinks Valley Metro should contract with First Transit for another term.
“As of now I really don’t have an opinion one way or the other. There’s things that we’ve been talking about for the last couple of years that certainly require continuing attention but to say I have an opinion, a definite opinion right now, I can’t say that I do,” she said.
Vinton and Salem also fund Valley Metro. Barry Thompson, Vinton’s town manager, had no assessment of First Transit to share Thursday, saying he hadn’t discussed the company with anyone.
Jay Taliaferro, Salem’s city manager, said Salem has found Valley Metro responsive to requests about matters such as moving a bus stop or upgrading a bus shelter.
Neither Thompson nor Taliaferro had heard of the lawsuit against First Transit until news of it was published in The Roanoke Times.
Much is at stake. The $10 million bus system must hit milestones this year to adhere to the preferred timeline for the new bus station.
That includes establishing a temporary bus station, which is supposed to free up Campbell Court for partial demolition. Roanoke developer Lucas Thornton plans erect a $35 million mixed-use development in its place.
Valley Metro also plans to publicize a package of route adjustments this fall. It plans to roll out a smart phone app systemwide in 2021.
