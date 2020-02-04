A private company that operates the Valley Metro bus system in Roanoke is calling for the dismissal of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a woman who was a Valley Metro employee.
The suit, which contains allegations against a former Valley Metro general manager, is legally flawed and was filed too late after the events in question, according to First Transit. The company responded Tuesday in Roanoke federal court to the suit by Marlene Thomas on behalf of itself and a subsidiary also involved in the bus service. The case, filed in September, is still pending.
Thomas accused former manager Carl Palmer of bothering her with “unwanted attention” in 2016 and 2017, including multiple visits to her office and small talk unrelated to the bus system. He touched her back, grabbed her hand, encouraged her to call him, called her while she was off-duty and told her he wanted to have sex with her at a Bedford hotel, the suit said. Thomas ignored or rebuffed Palmer’s overtures but felt “scared that if she did not comply with Mr. Palmer’s wishes that she would suffer negative repercussions,” the suit said. A raise she was promised did not come through, the suit said.
Palmer left his Valley Metro post and employment with First Transit in February 2018 after spending time on paid administrative leave for reasons that were not made public. Thomas left the bus system in 2019.
Thomas sent her concerns to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before filing suit, as required by law, but her suit cannot proceed, according to First Transit’s filing. Thomas failed to contact the EEOC within 300 days of the alleged discriminatory acts as required by law, First Transit said.
In addition, the narrative presented in the lawsuit “failed to allege facts sufficient" to tie Palmer’s alleged proposition for sex to Thomas not getting the raise, First Transit said. Another problem with the suit, First Transit said, is that the alleged conduct — if it occurred — would not meet a test for severity established by the U.S. Supreme Court. To win a lawsuit of this type, a plaintiff would have to show harassment “so severe and pervasive that the workplace is permeated with discriminatory intimidation, ridicule and insult,” the response said.
