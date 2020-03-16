Valley Metro is considering making the bus free if significant additional steps are needed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For now, riders will continue to pay. Kevin Price, general manager of Valley Metro, described the idea behind waiving fares to the Greater Roanoke Transit Co. board Monday.
“We want to minimize the contact with money, with passes,” Price said. “The farebox is probably the busiest part of the bus, outside of the operator’s area, where transactions are taking place. So one of the things that we could do as one of the scenarios … is institute a fare-free program for a period or extended period.”
Valley Metro provides about 6,500 trips daily at an average fare of $1.19; discount passes lower the average below the standard fare of $1.75. Does that mean, asked board member R. B. Lawhorn, that waiving the fare would cost $30,000 or more per week? Price said yes but cautioned that he had not yet run the numbers.
Local governments that pay for Valley Metro service — Roanoke, Vinton and Salem — would be required to offset lost fare revenue, said Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager. "Everyone's costs would go up," Stovall said.
Board member Melinda Payne said she believed many area residents are visiting the store more often during the virus outbreak to purchase groceries. If the bus service can make getting around easier, it should, she said.
The discussion ended without a final decision.
