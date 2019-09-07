TUESDAYSEPTEMBER10

SW VIRGINIA PMI MONTHLY CHAPTER MEETING

Topic: Project management round-robin speed dating.

Where: Advance Auto Parts Crossroads Mall, 5008 Airport Road N.W., Roanoke

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: Darryl Agee, 520-3371, or www.pmi-swva.org

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER10-11

ROANOKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS JOB FAIR

The school system is seeking applicants for nutrition associates on Tuesday and applicants for bus drivers and substitute bus drivers/aides on Wednesday. Candidates are strongly recommended to bring a check or money order for $25 payable to Roanoke County Public Schools to cover the cost of a background check.

Where: Roanoke County Public Schools Central Office, 5937 Cove Road, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

Cost: Free

Contact: www.rcps.us

WEDNESDAYSEPTEMBER11

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY TRAINING WORKSHOP

Interactive training will provide an awareness of tourism products and offerings to increase the economic impact in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. to noon workshop

Cost: $10 due at the door

Contact: Catherine Fox, cfox@visitvbr.com, 342-6025

THURSDAYSEPTEMBER12

CHAMBER BUSINESS@LUNCH

Topic: “Staying Passionate, Energized and Inventive in Your Business.” Reservations are required.

Where: Hampton Inn, 380 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org

TECH ON TAP

Network with peers in the technology community.

Where: Eastern Divide Brewing, 3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m

Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION

Includes a light lunch, a brief program and an update on goals for the organization. Membership is open to all retired employees from Roanoke City Public Schools.

Where: Melrose Library, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: Noon

Contact: Suzanne Moore, 330-5720, for information

MONDAYSEPTEMBER16

MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC

Lunch provided. Registration required.

Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Drive, Blacksburg

When: Tee-times, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; awards at 5:30 p.m. during Business After Hours

Cost: $360 per team

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER17

WOTECH TOGETHER: GROWING OUR VILLAGE

Be part of the creation of the Women in Technology village. At this first networking event, we’ll gather insights into what you want out of the WoTech community.

Where: Ozmo, 213 Draper Road N.W., Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m

Cost: Free, registration is required

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

WEDNESDAYSEPTEMBER18

BREAK GLASS IN CASE OF EMERGENCY: PREPARING FOR THE UNEXPECTED

From acts of nature to fires to internal system failures, having a plan is vital. Part of the continuing Let’s Get Down to Business series, this seminar offers business owners tips, tools and plans for preparing for the unforeseen.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267

THURSDAYSEPTEMBER19

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Legal seminar: “The Counsel You Keep.”

Where: Cross Pointe Conference Center, 900 Life Drive, Christiansburg

When: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $80 basic members and guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-september-2019-meeting

MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

Seungsoo “RJ” Jun, senior pastor, Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, will discuss “Dynamic Korea.”

Where: Hidden Valley Country Club, 2500 Romar Road, Salem

When: 11:45 a.m. lunch and program

Cost: $25; RSVP by Sept. 17

Contact: Steve Jamison, jamisons@cox.net, 989-3502

RETIREMENT: MAKING YOUR MONEY LAST

Learn to address key concerns like inflation, health care expenses and market volatility, and ways to prepare for things that don’t go as expected. Presented by Josh Werle, financial advisor, Edward Jones.

Where: Botetourt Resource Center, 33 Bedford St., Buchanan

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 473-3640 by Friday to reserve your seat

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER24

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

“New Employees Up for Success and High Retention ... A Plan for Onboarding and Reinforcement,” by Valerie Oberle, CEO of The Oberle Group.

Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

AN EVENING WITH JUDY PHAIR AND ROLAND KING

Presented by the Blue Ridge Chapter PRSA’s Past Presidents Council, featuring Phair and King, seasoned PR executives with extensive higher education experience.

Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $75 PRSA members, $90 nonmembers

Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org

WEDNESDAYSEPTEMBER25

LEAN FOUNDATIONS

John Dyer will talk about the fundamental principles of Lean thinking and provide an overview of Lean tools and methods. Register online: http://bit.ly/vtleanfoundations

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 710, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $249

Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu, 767-6145

THURSDAYSEPTEMBER26

BIZDEV FORUM: WEB MARKETING

“Your Website is More than a Brochure,” with Clay Nichols.

Where: Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, 1880 Pratt Drive, Suite 2018, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m

Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $10 nonmembers

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

BUSINESS EXPO AND TASTE OF BEDFORD

A showcase of local businesses, merchants and service providers.

Where: Bedford Area Family YMCA, 1111 Turnpike Road, Bedford

When: Noon to 5 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Taste of Bedford

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com

FACTS AND SNACKS: INTENTIONAL NETWORKING

Join Laura Wade, founder of Thrive by Heart and Soul to Goal Guide and certified Passion test facilitator and coach, as we share our passion projects and what we need help with in order to create them.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 710, Roanoke

When: 3 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.vtrc.vt.edu/engagement/snacks.html by Sept. 23

BREWING UP BUSINESS NETWORK EVENT

Get your networking fix and brew up some business with the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Parkway Brewing Co., 739 Kessler Mill Road, Salem

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267

Ongoing

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Blacksburg

Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club

Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.

Weekly meeting

Salem Kiwanis Club

Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Salem

Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.

Weekly meeting

Radford Noon Rotary Club

Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.

Weekly meeting

Radford Rotary Club

Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg Rotary Club

Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Glenvar

Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.

Weekly meeting

Big Lick Breakfast Club

Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Floyd

Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Roanoke Real Estate Education Group

Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown

Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake

Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation

Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.

Biweekly meeting

Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters

Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.

Biweekly meeting

Talk of the Town Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Toastmasters

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Blue Hills Toastmasters

Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Edgewood Lions Club

Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.

Biweekly meeting

GE Salem Toastmasters

Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.

Biweekly meeting

Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.

Biweekly meeting

Christiansburg Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Vinton Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Bedford Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Buchanan Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.

Monthly meeting

Salem Host Lions Club

Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Bill Powell at 389-7078 or wpowell102@aol.com.

Monthly meeting

Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.

Monthly meeting

Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management

Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.

Monthly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke

Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments