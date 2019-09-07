TUESDAYSEPTEMBER10
SW VIRGINIA PMI MONTHLY CHAPTER MEETING
Topic: Project management round-robin speed dating.
Where: Advance Auto Parts Crossroads Mall, 5008 Airport Road N.W., Roanoke
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: Darryl Agee, 520-3371, or www.pmi-swva.org
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER10-11
ROANOKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS JOB FAIR
The school system is seeking applicants for nutrition associates on Tuesday and applicants for bus drivers and substitute bus drivers/aides on Wednesday. Candidates are strongly recommended to bring a check or money order for $25 payable to Roanoke County Public Schools to cover the cost of a background check.
Where: Roanoke County Public Schools Central Office, 5937 Cove Road, Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
Cost: Free
Contact: www.rcps.us
WEDNESDAYSEPTEMBER11
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY TRAINING WORKSHOP
Interactive training will provide an awareness of tourism products and offerings to increase the economic impact in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. to noon workshop
Cost: $10 due at the door
Contact: Catherine Fox, cfox@visitvbr.com, 342-6025
THURSDAYSEPTEMBER12
CHAMBER BUSINESS@LUNCH
Topic: “Staying Passionate, Energized and Inventive in Your Business.” Reservations are required.
Where: Hampton Inn, 380 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers
Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org
TECH ON TAP
Network with peers in the technology community.
Where: Eastern Divide Brewing, 3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg
When: 5 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION
Includes a light lunch, a brief program and an update on goals for the organization. Membership is open to all retired employees from Roanoke City Public Schools.
Where: Melrose Library, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: Noon
Contact: Suzanne Moore, 330-5720, for information
MONDAYSEPTEMBER16
MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC
Lunch provided. Registration required.
Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Drive, Blacksburg
When: Tee-times, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; awards at 5:30 p.m. during Business After Hours
Cost: $360 per team
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020
TUESDAYSEPTEMBER17
WOTECH TOGETHER: GROWING OUR VILLAGE
Be part of the creation of the Women in Technology village. At this first networking event, we’ll gather insights into what you want out of the WoTech community.
Where: Ozmo, 213 Draper Road N.W., Blacksburg
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free, registration is required
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
WEDNESDAYSEPTEMBER18
BREAK GLASS IN CASE OF EMERGENCY: PREPARING FOR THE UNEXPECTED
From acts of nature to fires to internal system failures, having a plan is vital. Part of the continuing Let’s Get Down to Business series, this seminar offers business owners tips, tools and plans for preparing for the unforeseen.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267
THURSDAYSEPTEMBER19
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Legal seminar: “The Counsel You Keep.”
Where: Cross Pointe Conference Center, 900 Life Drive, Christiansburg
When: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $80 basic members and guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-september-2019-meeting
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA
Seungsoo “RJ” Jun, senior pastor, Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, will discuss “Dynamic Korea.”
Where: Hidden Valley Country Club, 2500 Romar Road, Salem
When: 11:45 a.m. lunch and program
Cost: $25; RSVP by Sept. 17
Contact: Steve Jamison, jamisons@cox.net, 989-3502
RETIREMENT: MAKING YOUR MONEY LAST
Learn to address key concerns like inflation, health care expenses and market volatility, and ways to prepare for things that don’t go as expected. Presented by Josh Werle, financial advisor, Edward Jones.
Where: Botetourt Resource Center, 33 Bedford St., Buchanan
When: 1 to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 473-3640 by Friday to reserve your seat
TUESDAYSEPTEMBER24
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
“New Employees Up for Success and High Retention ... A Plan for Onboarding and Reinforcement,” by Valerie Oberle, CEO of The Oberle Group.
Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers
AN EVENING WITH JUDY PHAIR AND ROLAND KING
Presented by the Blue Ridge Chapter PRSA’s Past Presidents Council, featuring Phair and King, seasoned PR executives with extensive higher education experience.
Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $75 PRSA members, $90 nonmembers
Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org
WEDNESDAYSEPTEMBER25
LEAN FOUNDATIONS
John Dyer will talk about the fundamental principles of Lean thinking and provide an overview of Lean tools and methods. Register online: http://bit.ly/vtleanfoundations
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 710, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $249
Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu, 767-6145
THURSDAYSEPTEMBER26
BIZDEV FORUM: WEB MARKETING
“Your Website is More than a Brochure,” with Clay Nichols.
Where: Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, 1880 Pratt Drive, Suite 2018, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $10 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
BUSINESS EXPO AND TASTE OF BEDFORD
A showcase of local businesses, merchants and service providers.
Where: Bedford Area Family YMCA, 1111 Turnpike Road, Bedford
When: Noon to 5 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Taste of Bedford
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
FACTS AND SNACKS: INTENTIONAL NETWORKING
Join Laura Wade, founder of Thrive by Heart and Soul to Goal Guide and certified Passion test facilitator and coach, as we share our passion projects and what we need help with in order to create them.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 710, Roanoke
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.vtrc.vt.edu/engagement/snacks.html by Sept. 23
BREWING UP BUSINESS NETWORK EVENT
Get your networking fix and brew up some business with the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.
Where: Parkway Brewing Co., 739 Kessler Mill Road, Salem
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting
Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Buchanan Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.
Monthly meeting
Salem Host Lions Club
Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Bill Powell at 389-7078 or wpowell102@aol.com.
Monthly meeting
Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management
Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.
Monthly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke
Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.
