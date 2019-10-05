MONDAYOCTOBER7

INFORMATION IN A TIME OF CONFUSION: FAMILY LOVE LETTER WORKSHOP

“Creating a Family Love Letter” can help you give your family an important gift: all the vital information loved ones need to know in case of incapacity or death. Presented by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

Where: Roanoke Regional Homebuilders Association, 1624 Apperson Drive, Suite A, Salem

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free, RSVP required

Contact: Sheryl Crawford, 769-0052 or sheryl.e.crawford@ampf.com

TUESDAYOCTOBER8

BUSINESS SMART START 2019

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: www.roanokesmallbusiness.com or 983-0717, ext. 223

ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS FIRST VIRGINIA CHAPTER

Melissa Stanley, CPA from Brown Edwards, will discuss “Using Financial Statements to Tell Your Story.”

Where: Council of Community Services, 502 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: afpva@hotmail.com, 444-2941

THURSDAYOCTOBER10

CHAMBER BUSINESS@LUNCH

Topic: “Managing Cash Flow.” Reservations are required.

Where: Hampton Inn, 380 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org

BUILDING INFLUENCE: HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR ADVOCACY COMMUNICATIONS

Does your organization have legislative priorities? What’s the best approach to influence change at the policy level with limited tools and resources? Join the Blue Ridge Chapter of PRSA for a presentation on advocacy communications by Kyle Kimball, vice president of government affairs for Con Edison in New York.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 PRSA members, $45 nonmembers, $25 PRSSA students

Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAYOCTOBER15

2019 JEFFERSON’S ASSEMBLY

A social gathering that brings together regional business, government, economic development, transportation and workforce leaders for a collaborative vision that advances economic and transportation projects.

Where: The Bedford Columns, 812 E. Main St., Bedford

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $25

Contact: Register at lynchburgregion.org or 434-845-5966 by 5 p.m. Oct. 11

100+ WOMEN WHO CARE NRV QUARTERLY MEETING

A volunteer opportunity for professional women. Members contribute $100 to a charity selected by majority vote.

Where: Bull & Bones Brewhaus & Grill, 1470 S. Main St., Blacksburg

When: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, $100 quarterly donation from members

Contact: nrv100wwc@gmail.com; www.100womenwhocarenrv.com; Sarah Black, 937-205-3722

WEDNESDAYOCTOBER16

MULTI-EMPLOYER JOB FAIR

Participating employers include Americold, Cox Communications, Express Professionals, Friendship, Goodwill, Integer, Kroger and Richfield.

Where: Goodwill Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Suite B, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 581-0620, option 1, www.goodwillvalleys.com

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Nancy Creed of the Orange Bandana will talk about “How to Network More Effectively.”

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: RSVP to nancy@theorangebandana.com by Oct. 14

THURSDAYOCTOBER17

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Baraka Kasongo will speak on the topic of “Diversity.”

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $30 basic members and guests, $10 Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-october-2019-meeting

TECH ON TAP

Network with peers in the technology community.

Where: Sinkland Farms Brewery, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m

Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

Heath Hardage Lee will discuss her book “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home from Vietnam.”

Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 6 p.m. dinner and program

Cost: $35; RSVP by Oct. 15

Contact: Steve Jamison, jamisons@cox.net, 989-3502

HIRING EVENT

Sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission. Featuring multiple employers.

Where: Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Suite 2, Roanoke

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 613-8220

WEDNESDAYOCTOBER23

TOWN HALL/CANDIDATE FORUM

Town hall event for candidates running for elected office in Bedford County.

Where: Bedford Columns, 812 E. Main St., Bedford

When: 5:30 p.m. networking, 6 to 8 p.m. meeting

Cost: Free, advance registration required

Contact: RSVP to Dena, bacc@baccva.org or 586-9401 before Oct. 9

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAYOCTOBER23-25

CERTIFIED AGING-IN-PLACE SPECIALIST COURSES

Get the technical, business management and customer service skills essential for competing in the fastest growing segment of the residential remodeling industry.

Where: Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association, 1626 Apperson Drive, Salem

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: CAPS I and II, $230 for RRHBA members, $280 nonmembers; CAPS III, $275 RRHBA members, $325 nonmembers

Contact: Register at rrhba.com or contact Amy Lowman, 389-7135, alowman@rrhba.com

THURSDAYOCTOBER24

TECH & TOAST: ADVICE FOR MY YOUNGER SELF

A thought-provoking panel discussion highlighting four successful regional technology leaders.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $65 nonmembers, $20 students with valid student ID

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

Ongoing

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Blacksburg

Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club

Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.

Weekly meeting

Salem Kiwanis Club

Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Salem

Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.

Weekly meeting

Radford Noon Rotary Club

Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.

Weekly meeting

Radford Rotary Club

Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg Rotary Club

Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Glenvar

Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.

Weekly meeting

Big Lick Breakfast Club

Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Floyd

Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Roanoke Real Estate Education Group

Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown

Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake

Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation

Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.

Biweekly meeting

Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters

Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.

Biweekly meeting

Talk of the Town Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Toastmasters

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Blue Hills Toastmasters

Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Edgewood Lions Club

Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.

Biweekly meeting

GE Salem Toastmasters

Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.

Biweekly meeting

Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.

Biweekly meeting

Christiansburg Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Vinton Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Bedford Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Buchanan Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.

Monthly meeting

Salem Host Lions Club

Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Bill Powell at 389-7078 or wpowell102@aol.com.

Monthly meeting

Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.

Monthly meeting

Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management

Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.

Monthly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke

Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.

