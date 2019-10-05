MONDAYOCTOBER7
INFORMATION IN A TIME OF CONFUSION: FAMILY LOVE LETTER WORKSHOP
“Creating a Family Love Letter” can help you give your family an important gift: all the vital information loved ones need to know in case of incapacity or death. Presented by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.
Where: Roanoke Regional Homebuilders Association, 1624 Apperson Drive, Suite A, Salem
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free, RSVP required
Contact: Sheryl Crawford, 769-0052 or sheryl.e.crawford@ampf.com
TUESDAYOCTOBER8
BUSINESS SMART START 2019
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: www.roanokesmallbusiness.com or 983-0717, ext. 223
ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS FIRST VIRGINIA CHAPTER
Melissa Stanley, CPA from Brown Edwards, will discuss “Using Financial Statements to Tell Your Story.”
Where: Council of Community Services, 502 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: afpva@hotmail.com, 444-2941
THURSDAYOCTOBER10
CHAMBER BUSINESS@LUNCH
Topic: “Managing Cash Flow.” Reservations are required.
Where: Hampton Inn, 380 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers
Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org
BUILDING INFLUENCE: HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR ADVOCACY COMMUNICATIONS
Does your organization have legislative priorities? What’s the best approach to influence change at the policy level with limited tools and resources? Join the Blue Ridge Chapter of PRSA for a presentation on advocacy communications by Kyle Kimball, vice president of government affairs for Con Edison in New York.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 PRSA members, $45 nonmembers, $25 PRSSA students
Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAYOCTOBER15
2019 JEFFERSON’S ASSEMBLY
A social gathering that brings together regional business, government, economic development, transportation and workforce leaders for a collaborative vision that advances economic and transportation projects.
Where: The Bedford Columns, 812 E. Main St., Bedford
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $25
Contact: Register at lynchburgregion.org or 434-845-5966 by 5 p.m. Oct. 11
100+ WOMEN WHO CARE NRV QUARTERLY MEETING
A volunteer opportunity for professional women. Members contribute $100 to a charity selected by majority vote.
Where: Bull & Bones Brewhaus & Grill, 1470 S. Main St., Blacksburg
When: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $100 quarterly donation from members
Contact: nrv100wwc@gmail.com; www.100womenwhocarenrv.com; Sarah Black, 937-205-3722
WEDNESDAYOCTOBER16
MULTI-EMPLOYER JOB FAIR
Participating employers include Americold, Cox Communications, Express Professionals, Friendship, Goodwill, Integer, Kroger and Richfield.
Where: Goodwill Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Suite B, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 581-0620, option 1, www.goodwillvalleys.com
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Nancy Creed of the Orange Bandana will talk about “How to Network More Effectively.”
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to nancy@theorangebandana.com by Oct. 14
THURSDAYOCTOBER17
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Baraka Kasongo will speak on the topic of “Diversity.”
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $30 basic members and guests, $10 Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-october-2019-meeting
TECH ON TAP
Network with peers in the technology community.
Where: Sinkland Farms Brewery, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg
When: 5 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA
Heath Hardage Lee will discuss her book “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home from Vietnam.”
Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke
When: 6 p.m. dinner and program
Cost: $35; RSVP by Oct. 15
Contact: Steve Jamison, jamisons@cox.net, 989-3502
HIRING EVENT
Sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission. Featuring multiple employers.
Where: Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Suite 2, Roanoke
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 613-8220
WEDNESDAYOCTOBER23
TOWN HALL/CANDIDATE FORUM
Town hall event for candidates running for elected office in Bedford County.
Where: Bedford Columns, 812 E. Main St., Bedford
When: 5:30 p.m. networking, 6 to 8 p.m. meeting
Cost: Free, advance registration required
Contact: RSVP to Dena, bacc@baccva.org or 586-9401 before Oct. 9
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAYOCTOBER23-25
CERTIFIED AGING-IN-PLACE SPECIALIST COURSES
Get the technical, business management and customer service skills essential for competing in the fastest growing segment of the residential remodeling industry.
Where: Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association, 1626 Apperson Drive, Salem
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: CAPS I and II, $230 for RRHBA members, $280 nonmembers; CAPS III, $275 RRHBA members, $325 nonmembers
Contact: Register at rrhba.com or contact Amy Lowman, 389-7135, alowman@rrhba.com
THURSDAYOCTOBER24
TECH & TOAST: ADVICE FOR MY YOUNGER SELF
A thought-provoking panel discussion highlighting four successful regional technology leaders.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $45 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $65 nonmembers, $20 students with valid student ID
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting
Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Buchanan Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.
Monthly meeting
Salem Host Lions Club
Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Bill Powell at 389-7078 or wpowell102@aol.com.
Monthly meeting
Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management
Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.
Monthly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke
Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.
