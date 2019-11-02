MONDAYNOVEMBER4

BUSINESS HALL OF FAME

Dr. Cynda Johnson, former dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and James Smith, founder of Smith/Packett and Wessex Capital, will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Michael Fleming, co-founder of TORC, and John Lugar, co-founder of Virginia Varsity Transfer and Storage, will be honored as entrepreneurs of the year. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s K-12 educational programs.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $140, $1,250 for table of eight

Contact: 989-6392, ext. 205, www.jaswva.org

WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER6

WOTECH LUNCHEON: SOAR WITH YOUR STRENGTHS

Jeff Williamson, executive director of corporate engagement at Olivet Nazarene University, will talk about how to understand and apply personal strengths using the Clifton Strengths assessment.

Where: Hollins University, Moody Hall, Ballator Gallery, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost:$25 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $50 nonmembers, $16 students with valid student ID

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

THURSDAYNOVEMBER7

EGGS & ISSUES

Pre-legislative update.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org

CHAMBER BUSINESS@LUNCH

Mark Woolwine will talk about protecting your business from internal fraud. Reservations are required.

Where: Hampton Inn, 380 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org

SUNDAY-TUESDAYNOVEMBER10-12

BLOCKSBURG SUMMIT 2019: BLOCKCHAIN AND BEYOND

The summit will bring blockchain thought leaders from around the world to the Virginia Tech campus to engage in conversations at the intersection of technology, research, regulation, policy and economics in commercial enterprises, government and education.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 12

Cost: $150

Contact: www.cpe.vt.edu/blocksburg/index.html#top

WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER13

SUMMIT AWARDS BANQUET

Keynote speaker Stephen Voss, internationally known for political photography.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $65 PRSA members, $80 nonmembers, $500 table for eight

Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org

CHAMBER BUSINESS SHOWCASE

Connect with Montgomery County businesses.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 3:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org

TUESDAYNOVEMBER19

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER LUNCHEON

Connie Guelich, founder and president of Guelich Capital Management, will discuss financial planning and investment strategies

Where: Brandon Oaks auditorium, 3804 Brandon Ave., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER20

STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil North will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, 4468 Starkey Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAYNOVEMBER21

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Jordan Harrison will speak on the topic of LGBTQ.

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $20 basic members and guests, free Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-november-2019-meeting

TECH ON TAP

Network with peers in the technology community.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Company, 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m

Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

Ongoing

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Blacksburg

Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club

Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.

Weekly meeting

Salem Kiwanis Club

Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Salem

Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.

Weekly meeting

Radford Noon Rotary Club

Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.

Weekly meeting

Radford Rotary Club

Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg Rotary Club

Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Glenvar

Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.

Weekly meeting

Big Lick Breakfast Club

Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Floyd

Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Roanoke Real Estate Education Group

Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown

Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake

Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Moosie’s Restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta. For information, contact Charlene Jones at 874-7002 or smlgirl@earthlink.net.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation

Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.

Biweekly meeting

Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters

Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.

Biweekly meeting

Talk of the Town Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Toastmasters

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Blue Hills Toastmasters

Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Edgewood Lions Club

Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.

Biweekly meeting

GE Salem Toastmasters

Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.

Biweekly meeting

Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.

Biweekly meeting

Christiansburg Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Vinton Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Bedford Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Buchanan Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.

Monthly meeting

Salem Host Lions Club

Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Bill Powell at 389-7078 or wpowell102@aol.com.

Monthly meeting

Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.

Monthly meeting

Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management

Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.

Monthly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke

Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.

Monthly meeting

Roanoke Valley Newcomers

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at various locations. For more information, contact 776-7808 or roanokevalleynewcomers.org.

