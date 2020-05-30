WEDNESDAYJUNE3

NAVIGATING COVID-19 AND NEW WORKPLACE LAWS

Topic: “Beyond the Headlines: Virginia Values Act Will Transform Employment Litigation in Virginia — What You Need to Know.”

Where: Online

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.gentrylocke.com/four-part-webinar-series-for-employers

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY

Where: Virtual meeting

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu

THURSDAYJUNE4

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the programs offered.

Where: Online

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission with advance registration

Contact: Register at www.education.edu/openhouse, 767-6010

WEDNESDAYJUNE10

NAVIGATING COVID-19 AND NEW WORKPLACE LAWS

Topic: “Virginia’s New Whistleblower Law — Managing the Risks.”

Where: Online

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.gentrylocke.com/four-part-webinar-series-for-employers

THURSDAYJUNE11

HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW?

Podcaster and communications consultant Vance Crowe will discuss how ideas spread and how social media is changing even today.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free PRSA Blue Ridge members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAYJUNE16

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic: Maximizing challenges and opportunities, with speaker Caitlyn Scaggs of Radford University.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

