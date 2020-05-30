WEDNESDAYJUNE3
NAVIGATING COVID-19 AND NEW WORKPLACE LAWS
Topic: “Beyond the Headlines: Virginia Values Act Will Transform Employment Litigation in Virginia — What You Need to Know.”
Where: Online
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.gentrylocke.com/four-part-webinar-series-for-employers
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY
Where: Virtual meeting
When: 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu
THURSDAYJUNE4
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the programs offered.
Where: Online
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission with advance registration
Contact: Register at www.education.edu/openhouse, 767-6010
WEDNESDAYJUNE10
NAVIGATING COVID-19 AND NEW WORKPLACE LAWS
Topic: “Virginia’s New Whistleblower Law — Managing the Risks.”
Where: Online
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.gentrylocke.com/four-part-webinar-series-for-employers
THURSDAYJUNE11
HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW?
Podcaster and communications consultant Vance Crowe will discuss how ideas spread and how social media is changing even today.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free PRSA Blue Ridge members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAYJUNE16
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Topic: Maximizing challenges and opportunities, with speaker Caitlyn Scaggs of Radford University.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.