HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW?

Podcaster and communications consultant Vance Crowe will tell stories about what he has learned speaking to more than 90,000 people in the last four years on complex topics like genetic engineering and the value of modern agricultural technology. The audience will be offered a unique way to think about how ideas spread and have a conversation about how social media is changing even today.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free PRSA Blue Ridge members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments