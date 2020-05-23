HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW?
Podcaster and communications consultant Vance Crowe will tell stories about what he has learned speaking to more than 90,000 people in the last four years on complex topics like genetic engineering and the value of modern agricultural technology. The audience will be offered a unique way to think about how ideas spread and have a conversation about how social media is changing even today.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free PRSA Blue Ridge members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.