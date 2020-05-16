TUESDAYMAY19

EMERGING LEADER SERIES: INFLUENCE WITHOUT AUTHORITY

Identify your influence superpowers and how they can help you navigate successfully through all your personal and professional relationships, with speaker Jennifer Havens with Virginia Western Community College. Presented by the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.

Where: A Zoom meeting invite will be sent after registration is complete

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAYMAY21

RBTC ASK THE EXPERTS: DIFFICULT DISCUSSIONS WITH CREDITORS

New financial challenges require expert advice. Join Allan Tsang, renowned negotiation specialist, and Brad Denardo, president of National Bank of Blacksburg, to discuss the best approach for difficult discussions with creditors.

Where: Online

When: 3 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

