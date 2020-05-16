TUESDAYMAY19
EMERGING LEADER SERIES: INFLUENCE WITHOUT AUTHORITY
Identify your influence superpowers and how they can help you navigate successfully through all your personal and professional relationships, with speaker Jennifer Havens with Virginia Western Community College. Presented by the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.
Where: A Zoom meeting invite will be sent after registration is complete
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAYMAY21
RBTC ASK THE EXPERTS: DIFFICULT DISCUSSIONS WITH CREDITORS
New financial challenges require expert advice. Join Allan Tsang, renowned negotiation specialist, and Brad Denardo, president of National Bank of Blacksburg, to discuss the best approach for difficult discussions with creditors.
Where: Online
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
