TUESDAYMARCH17
EMERGING LEADER SERIES: INFLUENCE WITHOUT AUTHORITY
Jennifer Havens with Virginia Western Community College will talk about negotiating, selling change, gaining commitment and building trust. Presented by the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.
Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, 115 Shenandoah Ave., Daleville
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
JUMPSTART GILES PITCH NIGHT AND AWARDS CEREMONY
Celebrate the accomplishments of the participants who have prepared, planned and pitched their ideas for new or expanding small businesses in Giles County.
Where: Mountain Lake Lodge, 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke
When: 6:30 p.m.Contact: Register at https://conta.cc/2TdhDPJ
WEDNESDAYMARCH18
ORGANIZATIONAL BRANDING
Bruce Bryan, owner of B2C Enterprises, will talk about branding from the inside out.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $10 nonmembers
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Monthly meeting featuring Bettye Ackerman, an attorney focusing on estate planning and family law.
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: Kristina Rose, kristinaprose@gmail.com, 560-9639
ACHIEVE FASTER RESULTS BY BUILDING A BUSINESS PLAN
With business advisor Robert Towle. Class will help educate people at all levels about accelerating their success in business. Presented by Pulaski on Main.
Where: Pulaski Train Station, 20 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP to pulaskionmain@gmail.com or 440-8773
THURSDAYMARCH19
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Lauren Shelor, health educator with Hokie Wellness, will talk about “Working Well: How to Bring Wellness to Work.”
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $20 basic members and guests, free Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-2020-meeting
CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES
Keynote speaker Amy Herman will give a presentation on “Art of Perception.” Additional speakers during break-out sessions. The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will recognize three women for their achievements and contributions to the local community.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber members, $149 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAYMARCH24
SENIOR SERVICES EXPO
Featuring services and products available to seniors.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.vintonchamber.com
WOTECH LUNCHEON
Hear from Marisa Keegan, director of operations at Bonfire, about the research and data highlighting the unconscious biases women face in organizations and the impact it has on women filling top leadership positions.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m
Cost: $35
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232 by Thursday
WEDNESDAYMARCH25
2020 LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
State legislators will talk about legislation that will impact the business community.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
TALENT SOLUTIONS SUMMIT
Sessions will include information and usable tools for talent attraction, onboarding, building winning teams, designing a culture for success, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and mapping employee career growth.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $40
THURSDAYMARCH26
BIZDEV FORUM: MARKETING BY DESIGN
This presentation by Robyn Jones, COO and chief marketing officer of Joba, will explore how businesses benefit from behavioral psychology in their brand presence and consequent subconscious brand loyalty.
Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Pickle Conference Room, 221 College Lane, Salem
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
ANNUAL BUSINESS DINNER AND AWARDS GALA
Where: Boonsboro Country Club, 1709 BCC Drive, Lynchburg
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $95 single, $150 per couple Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members; $100 single, $175 couple nonmembers
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
SATURDAYMARCH28
VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR
An opportunity for veterans in the New River Valley to connect with resources in the region, including more than 30 governmental and nonprofit services providers, veteran advocates and veteran organizations.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-2349
TUESDAYMARCH31
MULTI-EMPLOYER JOB FAIR
Participating employers include Alsco, Altec Industries, Colonial Downs and Rosie’s, Goodwill, Kroger, Richfield, US Foods, Waffle House and more.
Where: Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Roanoke Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Ave., Suite B, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 581-0620, option 1, www.goodwillvalleys.com
WEDNESDAYAPRIL1
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY WORKSHOP
Guest speaker Heather Derrick, who specializes in communication skills training, including public speaking, intercultural communication, teamwork, organizational and interpersonal communication. Presented by Botetourt Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Botetourt County.
Where: The Glebe, Botetourt Room, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com by March 30
THURSDAYAPRIL2
STAYING RELEVANT: YOU CAN DO IT
How do you stay relevant in an ever-changing workplace landscape? Get advice from Cabell Harris of WORK in Richmond, who will be inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame this spring.
Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: www.aafroanoke.org/events
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Moosie’s Restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta. For information, contact Charlene Jones at 874-7002 or smlgirl@earthlink.net.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting
Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Buchanan Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Salem Host Lions Club
Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Jenny Poland at 375-3752 or jennylpoland@hotmail.com.
Monthly meeting
Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management
Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.
Monthly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke
Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Newcomers
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at various locations. For more information, contact 776-7808 or roanokevalleynewcomers.org.
Monthly meeting
National Association of Women in Construction
NAWIC Roanoke Valley Chapter #226 meets the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Valley View, Roanoke. To confirm and for more information, email nawicroa226@gmail.com or visit nawicroanokevalley.org.
