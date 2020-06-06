TUESDAYJUNE9

LUNCH & LEARN: NAVIGATING BUSINESS IN THE FACE OF COVID-19

Erin Harrigan, a former federal and state prosecutor and a partner at the Richmond office of Gentry Locke, will talk about the risks to business owners and managers in navigating COVID-19 safety guidelines, PPP funding, and marketing services and products.

Where: A Zoom meeting invite will be sent at registration.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

WEDNESDAYJUNE10

NAVIGATING COVID-19 AND NEW WORKPLACE LAWS

Topic: “Virginia’s New Whistleblower Law — Managing the Risks.”

Where: Online

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.gentrylocke.com/four-part-webinar-series-for-employers

THURSDAYJUNE11

HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW?

Podcaster and communications consultant Vance Crowe will talk about what he has learned speaking to more than 90,000 people in the last four years on complex topics like genetic engineering and the value of modern agricultural technology. The audience will be offered a unique way to think about how ideas spread and have a conversation about how social media is changing even today.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free PRSA Blue Ridge members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAYJUNE16

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic: Maximizing every challenge and opportunity. Caitlyn Scaggs, associate vice president and spokesperson for Radford University, will share her experiences and encourage attendees to shift their perspective.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login open, noon to 1 p.m. program

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

TUESDAYJUNE23

SENIOR SERVICE EXPO

More than 70 vendors expected.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.vintonchamber.com, 343-1364

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Online; webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAYJUNE25

BIZDEV FORUM: MARKETING MOVES FOR THE NEW NORMAL

In this fast-paced mini-course, learn up-to-date best practices for maneuvering your brand through the economic storm. Speakers: Eileen Baumann, president, Uncork-it Inc.; Kara Baumann, director of strategy, Uncork-it Inc.; Erin Daugherty, director of accounts and planner, Uncork-it Communications; and Melissa Vidmar, business development and communications manager, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

Where: Online

When: 8 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

BOTETOURT CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC

Tee times will be emailed to participants to keep safe with social distancing requirements.

Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $135 individual, $440 team of four

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments