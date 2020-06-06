TUESDAYJUNE9
LUNCH & LEARN: NAVIGATING BUSINESS IN THE FACE OF COVID-19
Erin Harrigan, a former federal and state prosecutor and a partner at the Richmond office of Gentry Locke, will talk about the risks to business owners and managers in navigating COVID-19 safety guidelines, PPP funding, and marketing services and products.
Where: A Zoom meeting invite will be sent at registration.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
WEDNESDAYJUNE10
NAVIGATING COVID-19 AND NEW WORKPLACE LAWS
Topic: “Virginia’s New Whistleblower Law — Managing the Risks.”
Where: Online
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.gentrylocke.com/four-part-webinar-series-for-employers
THURSDAYJUNE11
HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE KNOW?
Podcaster and communications consultant Vance Crowe will talk about what he has learned speaking to more than 90,000 people in the last four years on complex topics like genetic engineering and the value of modern agricultural technology. The audience will be offered a unique way to think about how ideas spread and have a conversation about how social media is changing even today.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free PRSA Blue Ridge members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAYJUNE16
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Topic: Maximizing every challenge and opportunity. Caitlyn Scaggs, associate vice president and spokesperson for Radford University, will share her experiences and encourage attendees to shift their perspective.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login open, noon to 1 p.m. program
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
TUESDAYJUNE23
SENIOR SERVICE EXPO
More than 70 vendors expected.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.vintonchamber.com, 343-1364
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Online; webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAYJUNE25
BIZDEV FORUM: MARKETING MOVES FOR THE NEW NORMAL
In this fast-paced mini-course, learn up-to-date best practices for maneuvering your brand through the economic storm. Speakers: Eileen Baumann, president, Uncork-it Inc.; Kara Baumann, director of strategy, Uncork-it Inc.; Erin Daugherty, director of accounts and planner, Uncork-it Communications; and Melissa Vidmar, business development and communications manager, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.
Where: Online
When: 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
BOTETOURT CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC
Tee times will be emailed to participants to keep safe with social distancing requirements.
Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville
When: 1 to 6 p.m.
Cost: $135 individual, $440 team of four
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
