GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF THE VALLEYS VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
Meet live on Zoom video conferencing with multiple employers who are ready to hire.
Where: Online
When: 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.goodwillvalleys.com by July 3
SUMMER JOB FAIR
The annual job fair showcases employers and features businesses that are actively hiring. Will be held outdoors.
Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.bedfordchamber.com
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: Creating an Inclusive Environment. Speaker Lawrence Wooten, senior manager, National Supplier Diversity, American Water Co.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
LUNCH AND LEARN: COACHING FOR CONFLICT
Speakers: Amanda Stanley, CEO of DePaul and a Distinguished Fellow of the Batten Leadership Institute, and Abrina Schnurman, executive director, Batten Leadership Institute, Hollins University.
Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration
ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP
Join us as we reacquaint. Networking, guest speakers and appetizers.
Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration
