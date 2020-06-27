GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF THE VALLEYS VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Meet live on Zoom video conferencing with multiple employers who are ready to hire.

Where: Online

When: 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.goodwillvalleys.com by July 3

SUMMER JOB FAIR

The annual job fair showcases employers and features businesses that are actively hiring. Will be held outdoors.

Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.bedfordchamber.com

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Creating an Inclusive Environment. Speaker Lawrence Wooten, senior manager, National Supplier Diversity, American Water Co.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

LUNCH AND LEARN: COACHING FOR CONFLICT

Speakers: Amanda Stanley, CEO of DePaul and a Distinguished Fellow of the Batten Leadership Institute, and Abrina Schnurman, executive director, Batten Leadership Institute, Hollins University.

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP

Join us as we reacquaint. Networking, guest speakers and appetizers.

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

