TUESDAYJUNE23

SENIOR SERVICE EXPO

More than 70 vendors expected.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.vintonchamber.com, 343-1364

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Online; webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAYJUNE25

BIZDEV FORUM: MARKETING MOVES FOR THE NEW NORMAL

Learn best practices for maneuvering your brand through the economic storm. Speakers: Eileen Baumann, president, Uncork-it Inc.; Kara Baumann, director of strategy, Uncork-it Inc.; Erin Daugherty, director of accounts and planner, Uncork-it Communications; and Melissa Vidmar, business development and communications manager, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

Where: Online

When: 8 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

BOTETOURT CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC

Tee times will be emailed to participants.

Where: Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $135 individual, $440 team of four

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF

Learn why we make emotional investment decisions and how we can stop. Presented by Jim Fisher with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.

Where: Virtual meeting

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details

SATURDAYJUNE27

SHRED AND GO EVENT

Place documents to be shredded in the trunk of your car. Stay in your vehicle while our team members get your shredding out of your trunk. Sponsored by The Myrias Group.

Where: 3140 Chaparral Drive parking lot, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com

THURSDAYJULY9

SUMMER JOB FAIR

The annual job dair showcases employers and features businesses that are actively hiring. Will be held outdoors.

Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.bedfordchamber.com

