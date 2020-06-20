TUESDAYJUNE23
SENIOR SERVICE EXPO
More than 70 vendors expected.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.vintonchamber.com, 343-1364
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Online; webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAYJUNE25
BIZDEV FORUM: MARKETING MOVES FOR THE NEW NORMAL
Learn best practices for maneuvering your brand through the economic storm. Speakers: Eileen Baumann, president, Uncork-it Inc.; Kara Baumann, director of strategy, Uncork-it Inc.; Erin Daugherty, director of accounts and planner, Uncork-it Communications; and Melissa Vidmar, business development and communications manager, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.
Where: Online
When: 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
BOTETOURT CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC
Tee times will be emailed to participants.
Where: Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville
When: 1 to 6 p.m.
Cost: $135 individual, $440 team of four
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF
Learn why we make emotional investment decisions and how we can stop. Presented by Jim Fisher with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.
Where: Virtual meeting
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details
SATURDAYJUNE27
SHRED AND GO EVENT
Place documents to be shredded in the trunk of your car. Stay in your vehicle while our team members get your shredding out of your trunk. Sponsored by The Myrias Group.
Where: 3140 Chaparral Drive parking lot, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com
THURSDAYJULY9
SUMMER JOB FAIR
The annual job dair showcases employers and features businesses that are actively hiring. Will be held outdoors.
Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.bedfordchamber.com
