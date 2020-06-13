TUESDAYJUNE16

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic: Maximizing every challenge and opportunity. Caitlyn Scaggs of Radford University will share her experiences and encourage attendees to shift their perspective.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login open, noon to 1 p.m. program

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

TUESDAYJUNE23

SENIOR SERVICE EXPO

More than 70 vendors expected.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.vintonchamber.com, 343-1364

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Online; webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAYJUNE25

BIZDEV FORUM: MARKETING MOVES FOR THE NEW NORMAL

Learn up-to-date best practices for maneuvering your brand through the economic storm. SWhere: Online

When: 8 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

BOTETOURT CHAMBER GOLF CLASSIC

Tee times will be emailed to participants.

Where: Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $135 individual, $440 team of four

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF

Learn why we make emotional investment decisions and how we can stop. Presented by Jim Fisher with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Sponsored by The Myrias Group.

Where: Virtual meeting

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments