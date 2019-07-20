THURSDAYJULY25
TOAST & TECH: RAMP AT BREAKFAST
Get a look into the Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program (RAMP), a program of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council. The program, now in its third year, works to identify and support the growth of startups in our region by surrounding them with financial resources and people who care about their success. Presenter Mary Miller, director of RAMP.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 7:15 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $35 RBTC members, $60 nonmembers, $10 students
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
FACTS AND SNACKS: HAVE I BEEN PHISHED?
Join Darrell Little, technology evangelist/mentor, board member and education coordinator for Noke Codes Inc. and founder of Learn to Program, Roanoke, to learn about important practices for secure work and home computing. Play an interactive game to test your phishing knowledge. Bring your phones to participate.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP to Martha Franklin, mpfrankl@vt.edu, by Monday
ENHANCING WORKPLACE SAFETY: A PREVENTION AND RESPONSE PLAN TO TARGETED VIOLENCE
This course will provide attendees with strategies how to identify, assess and mitigate threats in the workplace and assist in developing a comprehensive and effective response to an active shooter.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/enhancing-workplace-safety-prevention-response-plan-to-targeted-violence-tickets-63431932618
HIRING EVENT
Sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission. Featuring multiple employers.
Where: Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Suite 2, Roanoke
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 676-3483 or roanoke@vec.virginia.gov
MONDAYJULY29
ADVERTISING BINGO
Challenge your co-workers or cross-town creative peers to a game over a cold beverage. Prizes include a free American Advertising Awards entry, AAF Awards Gala ticket, Deschutes swag and more. You don’t have to be an AAF member to attend.
Where: Deschutes Brewery, 315 Market St. S.E., Roanoke
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Contact: https://aafroanoke.org/events
WEDNESDAYJULY31
MULTI-EMPLOYER JOB FAIR
Where: Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Roanoke Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Suite B, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 581-0620, ext. 1107
THURSDAYAUGUST1
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. July 30, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers
Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org
WEBINAR: EXPLORING BLOCKCHAIN
This webinar will take a look at the economic, business and social implications of blockchain technology. Learn the conditions in which your organization will benefit from blockchain technology. Register at http://bit.ly/vtblockchain2019.
Where: Online
When: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $59
Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu, 767-6145
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING
A program on water safety will be followed by a short Q&A session and awards presentation.
Where: Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: smlalakematters@gmail.com
THURSDAYAUGUST8
CHAMBER BUSINESS@LUNCH
Topic: “Digital Marketing.” Reservations are required.
Where: Hampton Inn, 380 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Aug. 6, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers
Contact: chamber@montgomerycc.org
PLACEMAKING COMMUNICATIONS: ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS TECHNIQUES IN TOURISM AND DESTINATION MARKETING
Bob and Julie Gilbert will discuss their experience developing and revitalizing brands like Niagara Falls, the 100th anniversary of the National Parks Service and NASA, as well as their work with other tourism-related businesses.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 PRSA members, $45 nonmembers, $25 PRSSA students
Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org
TECH ON TAP
Network with peers in the technology community.
Where: Ballast Point, 555 International Parkway, Daleville
When: 5 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
Ongoing
Weekly meeting Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.
Weekly meeting Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
Biweekly meeting Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678, Venus at 583-0971 or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.