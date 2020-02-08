TUESDAYFEBRUARY11
VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3) EMPLOYER TRAINING EVENT
Learn about the benefits of hiring veterans and gain access to resources that connect directly with this population. Tailored to all employers’ needs and challenges.
Where: Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to employers, HR teams and recruiting managers
Contact: www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-values-veterans-v3-employer-training-event-tickets-83357190601
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: www.roanokesmallbusiness.com or 983-0717, ext. 108
THURSDAYFEBRUARY13
BRIDGING THE GAP: CREATING A CUSTOMER SERVICE CULTURE
Speaker Patricia Wooten, human resources manager, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and NRV SHRM chapter board member.
Where: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
INTRO TO BRANDED PODCASTING
Yeosh Bendayan will offer ideas, tips and tricks for developing concepts and pitching podcast ideas to clients. He’ll break down the process developed by his company, Push Button Creative Audio, and share promotional, audio branding and measurement tools.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: www.aafroanoke.org
HOW CAN PRSA BENEFIT YOUR DAY-TO-DAY?
Samantha Villegas, a senior communications consultant on Public Relations Society of America’s national board, will share insights about trends and what’s to come from PRSA.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: $35 PRSA Blue Ridge members, $25 PRSSA students, $45 nonmembers
Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org
TECH ON TAP
Network with peers in the technology community.
Where: Parkway Brewing Co., 739 Kessler Mill Road, Salem
When: 5 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
TUESDAYFEBRUARY18
EMERGING LEADER SERIES: HUMAN RESOURCES SKILLS
Kathy Martin with Roanoke College will explore principles of developing a strong workforce, including interviewing and selection, as well as strategies for managing toxic employees. Engage in discussions about personnel laws, people management principles, emotional intelligence and HR best practices. Presented by Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.
Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, 115 Shenandoah Ave., Daleville
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER LUNCHEON SERIES: BUILDING A PROFESSIONAL NETWORK
Speaker Gretchen Weinnig Beedle, a financial adviser with The Conner Group, will talk about building a professional network and explain how turning small talk into business relationships can elevate your career.
Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $30 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org to register
WEDNESDAYFEBRUARY19
LET’S GET DOWN TO BUSINESS: EGGS AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Representatives from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Salem and Roanoke County economic development departments, Roanoke Regional Partnership and the U.S. Census Bureau will be part of a panel discussion of the current and future state of economic development in the Salem-Roanoke County area.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org for required registration
THURSDAYFEBRUARY20
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA
Historian Gary Crawford will discuss the Confederate decision-making process and the role played by its military clandestine operations. Guests welcome.
Where: Hidden Valley Country Club, 2500 Romar Road, Salem
When: 11:45 a.m. lunch and program
Cost: $25; RSVP by Feb. 17
Contact: Steve Jamison, jamisons@cox.net, 989-3502
SATURDAY-SUNDAYFEBRUARY22-23
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PARTY IN THE ALLEY BOWL-A-THON
Put together a team of 10, raise at least $35 per bowler and help JA purchase classroom program materials. Will also be held Feb. 25, 26 and 29.
Where: AMF Hilltop Lanes, 5918 Williamson Road, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29; 2 p.m. Feb. 23; 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26
Cost: $10 per bowler for three games, ball and shoe rental ($8 per bowler for groups of 50 bowlers or more)
Contact: bowlathon@jaswva.org, 989-6392
TUESDAYFEBRUARY25
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Christine Lockhart Poarch and Rachel Thompson with Poarch Thompson Law will talk about “Beyond the Border: Barriers to Lawful Immigration.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers
BOONES MILL STATE OF THE TOWN ADDRESS
Presented by council members and staff. Light refreshments will be served.
Where: Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill, 25174 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Boones Mill
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.townofboonesmill.org
THURSDAYFEBRUARY27
TECH & TOAST
Hear from successful RAMP startups about the lessons they learned, the challenges they faced and the opportunities they discovered.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: 7:15 to 9 a.m
Cost: $30 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $55 nonmembers, $15 students
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Moosie’s Restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta. For information, contact Charlene Jones at 874-7002 or smlgirl@earthlink.net.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting
Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
BiWeekly meeting
Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
BiWeekly meeting
Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
BiWeekly meeting
Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
BiWeekly meeting
Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.
BiWeekly meeting
Buchanan Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.
BiWeekly meeting
Salem Host Lions Club
Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Jenny Poland at 375-3752 or jennylpoland@hotmail.com.
Monthly meeting
Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management
Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.
Monthly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke
Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Newcomers
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at various locations. For more information, contact 776-7808 or roanokevalleynewcomers.org.
Monthly meeting
National Association of Women in Construction NAWIC Roanoke Valley Chapter #226
Meets the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Valley View, Roanoke. To confirm and for more information email nawicroa226@gmail.com and visit our website at nawicroanokevalley.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.