THURSDAYFEBRUARY6

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse, 767-6010

CYBER SECURITY FORUM

Guest speaker Scott Darkow, a senior security engineer at GuidePoint Security, will present on “Security Tool Evaluation Strategies & Endpoint Security Trends.”

Where: Rackspace, Racker Rally Room 1025 (first floor), 1691 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $25 nonmembers, $5 students

Contact: https://rbtc.tech, 443-9232

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Virginia Tech master plan.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

FRIDAYFEBRUARY7

NARFE MEETING

Shannon Abell with the Local Office on Aging will present Medicare and Social Security updates for 2020. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $8-$10, order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

TUESDAYFEBRUARY11

VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3) EMPLOYER TRAINING EVENT

Learn about the benefits of hiring veterans and gain access to resources that connect directly with this population. Tailored to all employers needs and challenges.

Where: Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to employers, HR teams and recruiting managers

Contact: www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-values-veterans-v3-employer-training-event-tickets-83357190601

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: www.roanokesmallbusiness.com or 983-0717, ext. 108

THURSDAYFEBRUARY13

BRIDGING THE GAP: CREATING A CUSTOMER SERVICE CULTURE

Speaker Patricia Wooten, human resources manager, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and NRV SHRM chapter board member.

Where: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Feb. 11, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

INTRO TO BRANDED PODCASTING

Yeosh Bendayan will offer ideas, tips and tricks for developing concepts and pitching podcast ideas to clients. He’ll break down the process developed by his company, Push Button Creative Audio, and share promotional, audio branding and measurement tools.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: www.aafroanoke.org

HOW CAN PRSA BENEFIT YOUR DAY-TO-DAY?

Samantha Villegas, a senior communications consultant on Public Relations Society of America’s national board, will share insights about trends and what’s to come from PRSA.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: $35 PRSA Blue Ridge members, $25 PRSSA students, $45 nonmembers

Contact: www.prsa-blueridge.org

TECH ON TAP

Network with peers in the technology community.

Where: Parkway Brewing Co., 739 Kessler Mill Road, Salem

When: 5 to 7 p.m

Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

SATURDAYFEBRUARY15

ROANOKE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS INSTRUCTIONAL JOB FAIR

Elementary and secondary teaching interviews. Candidates must possess or be eligible for a valid Virginia teaching license. Preference will be given to fully licensed candidates with five- and 10-year renewable licenses. Registration deadline is Feb. 5.

Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: All candidates must preregister by completing an application for employment via online application system, www.rcps.info.

TUESDAYFEBRUARY18

EMERGING LEADER SERIES: HUMAN RESOURCES SKILLS

Kathy Martin with Roanoke College will explore principles of developing a strong workforce, including interviewing and selection, as well as strategies for managing toxic employees. Engage in discussions about personnel laws, people management principles, emotional intelligence and HR best practices. Presented by Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, 115 Shenandoah Ave., Daleville

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER LUNCHEON SERIES: BUILDING A PROFESSIONAL NETWORK

Speaker Gretchen Weinnig Beedle, a financial adviser with The Conner Group, will talk about building a professional network and explain how turning small talk into business relationships can elevate your career.

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org to register

WEDNESDAYFEBRUARY19

LET’S GET DOWN TO BUSINESS: EGGS AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Representatives from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Salem and Roanoke County economic development departments, Roanoke Regional Partnership and the U.S. Census Bureau will be part of a panel discussion of the current and future state of economic development in the Salem-Roanoke County area.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org for required registration

THURSDAYFEBRUARY20

MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

Gary Crawford, historian, will discuss the Confederate decision-making process and the role played by its military clandestine operations. Guests welcome.

Where: Hidden Valley Country Club, 2500 Romar Road, Salem

When: 11:45 a.m. lunch and program

Cost: $25; RSVP by Feb. 17

Contact: Steve Jamison, jamisons@cox.net, 989-3502

Ongoing

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Blacksburg

Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club

Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.

Weekly meeting

Salem Kiwanis Club

Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Salem

Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.

Weekly meeting

Radford Noon Rotary Club

Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.

Weekly meeting

Radford Rotary Club

Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg Rotary Club

Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Glenvar

Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.

Weekly meeting

Big Lick Breakfast Club

Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Floyd

Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Roanoke Real Estate Education Group

Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown

Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.

BiWeekly meeting

Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake

Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Moosie’s Restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta. For information, contact Charlene Jones at 874-7002 or smlgirl@earthlink.net.

BiWeekly meeting

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation

Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.

BiWeekly meeting

Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters

Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.

BiWeekly meeting

Talk of the Town Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Roanoke Toastmasters

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Blue Hills Toastmasters

Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Edgewood Lions Club

Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.

BiWeekly meeting

GE Salem Toastmasters

Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.

BiWeekly meeting

Christiansburg Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Vinton Breakfast Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Bedford Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Buchanan Lions Club

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.

BiWeekly meeting

Salem Host Lions Club

Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Jenny Poland at 375-3752 or jennylpoland@hotmail.com.

Monthly meeting

Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.

Monthly meeting

Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management

Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.

Monthly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke

Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.

Monthly meeting

Roanoke Valley Newcomers

Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at various locations. For more information, contact 776-7808 or roanokevalleynewcomers.org.

Monthly meeting

National Association of Women in Construction NAWIC Roanoke Valley Chapter #226

Meets the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Valley View, Roanoke. To confirm and for more information email nawicroa226@gmail.com and visit our website at nawicroanokevalley.org.

