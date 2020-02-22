TUESDAYFEBRUARY25

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Christine Lockhart Poarch and Rachel Thompson with Poarch Thompson Law will talk about “Beyond the Border: Barriers to Lawful Immigration.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

BOONES MILL STATE OF THE TOWN ADDRESS

Presented by council members and staff. Light refreshments will be served.

Where: Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill, 25174 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Boones Mill

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.townofboonesmill.org

THURSDAYFEBRUARY27

TECH & TOAST

Hear from successful RAMP startups about the lessons they learned, the challenges they faced and the opportunities they discovered.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 7:15 to 9 a.m

Cost: $30 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $55 nonmembers, $15 students

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAYMARCH4-5

IMPLEMENTING LEAN: THE LEAN CONFERENCE

Speakers will talk about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects. Hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: March 3, 12:30 to 7 p.m. optional pre-conference tour of Integer Holdings Corp., Salem; March 4, 7:30 a.m. to 5:10 p.m.; March 5, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5

Cost: $399, $125 for optional pre-conference

Contact: Register at www.cpe.vt.edu/ilean/registration.html by March 3

THURSDAYMARCH5

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Air travel.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. March 3, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

FRIDAYMARCH6

NARFE MEETING

Trooper Rick Jarrell with Virginia State Police will speak about active shooter situations. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $8-$10, order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

SATURDAYMARCH7

WESTERN VIRGINIA AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS GALA

Celebrate the best of the industry.

Where: Charter Hall, Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square, Roanoke

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $70 American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $90 nonmembers

Contact: www.aafroanoke.org/events

THURSDAYMARCH12

TECH ON TAP

Network with peers in the technology community.

Where: Whitebarrel Wine and Tapas Bar, 301 S. Main St., Suite 103, Blacksburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m

Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

Ongoing

Weekly meeting Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.

Weekly meeting Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.

Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Blacksburg

Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.

Weekly meeting Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club

Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.

Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.

Weekly meeting Salem Kiwanis Club

Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.

Weekly meeting Rotary Club of Salem

Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.

Weekly meeting Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.

