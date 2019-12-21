FRIDAYJANUARY3
BOTETOURT STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS
Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Billy Martin, County Administrator Gary Larrowe, School Board member Michelle Crook and Superintendent Lisa Chen will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
NARFE MEETING
Lorraine Cunningham, vice president, Oakey Service Co., will speak on “Advance Funeral Planning: What You Need To Know.” All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $8-$10, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
WEDNESDAYJANUARY8
LUNCH AND LEARN: SUCCESSION PLANNING
Presented by Lesa Hanlin, executive director, Roanoke Regional Initiatives Outreach and International Affairs, Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. Learn to create an organization that can withstand employee change and remain strong.
Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
THURSDAYJANUARY9
ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP
The evening includes a heavy hors d’oeuvres dinner and time to network, plus a program to introduce the 2020 chairman, recognize volunteers and honor the 2019 officers of the year.
Where: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $94, $752 for table of eight
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
TECH ON TAP
Network with peers in the technology community.
Where: Bull & Bones, 1470 S. Main St., Blacksburg
When: 5 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
WEDNESDAYJANUARY22
CAPITAL RECEPTION
Join the VA West Business and Legislative Coalition for a reception with members of the region’s legislative delegation.
Where: Omni Richmond Hotel, 100 S. 12th St., Richmond
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $45
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Moosie’s Restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta. For information, contact Charlene Jones at 874-7002 or smlgirl@earthlink.net.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting
Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at noon at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Buchanan Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.
Monthly meeting
Salem Host Lions Club
Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Bill Powell at 389-7078 or wpowell102@aol.com.
Monthly meeting
Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management
Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.
Monthly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke
Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Newcomers
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at various locations. For more information, contact 776-7808 or roanokevalleynewcomers.org.
