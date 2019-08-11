TUESDAYAUGUST13

BUSINESS SMART START 2019

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: www.roanokesmallbusiness.com or 983-0717, ext. 223

WEDNESDAYAUGUST14

STELLAR SERVICE WORKSHOP

In partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, this training session will create brand ambassadors for our region.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, 4468 Starkey Road, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: $15 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267

THURSDAYAUGUST15

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Matt Engle with Cortex Leadership will discuss “5 Hidden Factors that are Affecting Your Recruiting and Retention Efforts.”

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for SHRM premium members, $30 basic members and guests, $10 Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2019-meeting

TECH TALK

Ryan Hagan with Block.one will share more about the book “Drive” by Dan Pink during this session titled, “Implementing Drive: A Practical Discussion About Engagement.” Hagan will discuss how to take the high-level advice offered from the book and turn it into actionable policies at your company.

Where: Delta Dental/Corvesta, 5415 Airport Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m

Cost: $15 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $25 nonmembers, $5 students with valid student ID

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

TUESDAYAUGUST20

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER LUNCHEON

Lois James with OpX Solutions will discuss the benefits of managing your time effectively and provide tips to get started.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

WEDNESDAYAUGUST21

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

This month’s program will feature the installation of the 2019-20 leadership team and events planned for upcoming meetings.

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: RSVP to nancy@theorangebandana.com by Aug. 19

WOTECH: FORGING HER OWN PATH

Marcy Daniel, chief product officer with PowerSchool, will share about her experiences as a leader in the regional technology industry.

Where: PowerSchool, 110 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Cost: $25 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $35 nonmembers, $15 students with valid student ID

Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech

TUESDAYAUGUST27

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Kathy Bowman Atkins, president/CEO and co-founder of The Lattitude Group, will discuss “Strategic Thinking and Business Planning Process at a Glance.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $35 members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

TUESDAYAUGUST27-TUESDAYNOVEMBER12

PROJECT MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION COURSE

Learn the core competencies of project management and receive 35 hours of instruction, textbooks, course materials, CEUs and access to a practice test. This course is a prerequisite to the Project Management Institute PMP certification exam.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 710, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays

Cost: $1,595

Contact: David Conners, 767-6145 or dconners@vt.edu

THURSDAYAUGUST29

STATE OF THE CITY

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and talk about upcoming initiatives.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers

Contact: Andrea Ferris, aferris@roanokechamber.org

Ongoing

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Blacksburg

Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club

Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley

Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.

Weekly meeting

Salem Kiwanis Club

Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Salem

Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.

Weekly meeting

Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg

Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.

Weekly meeting

Radford Noon Rotary Club

Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.

Weekly meeting

Radford Rotary Club

Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Christiansburg Rotary Club

Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Glenvar

Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.

Weekly meeting

Big Lick Breakfast Club

Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.

Weekly meeting

Rotary Club of Floyd

Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.

Weekly meeting

Roanoke Real Estate Education Group

Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown

Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake

Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.

Biweekly meeting

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation

Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.

Biweekly meeting

Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters

Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.

Biweekly meeting

Talk of the Town Toastmasters

Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.

Biweekly meeting

Roanoke Toastmasters

Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.

Biweekly meeting

Blue Hills Toastmasters

Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.

