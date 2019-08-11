TUESDAYAUGUST13
BUSINESS SMART START 2019
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: www.roanokesmallbusiness.com or 983-0717, ext. 223
WEDNESDAYAUGUST14
STELLAR SERVICE WORKSHOP
In partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, this training session will create brand ambassadors for our region.
Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, 4468 Starkey Road, Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $15 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267
THURSDAYAUGUST15
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Matt Engle with Cortex Leadership will discuss “5 Hidden Factors that are Affecting Your Recruiting and Retention Efforts.”
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free for SHRM premium members, $30 basic members and guests, $10 Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2019-meeting
TECH TALK
Ryan Hagan with Block.one will share more about the book “Drive” by Dan Pink during this session titled, “Implementing Drive: A Practical Discussion About Engagement.” Hagan will discuss how to take the high-level advice offered from the book and turn it into actionable policies at your company.
Where: Delta Dental/Corvesta, 5415 Airport Road, Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m
Cost: $15 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $25 nonmembers, $5 students with valid student ID
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
TUESDAYAUGUST20
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER LUNCHEON
Lois James with OpX Solutions will discuss the benefits of managing your time effectively and provide tips to get started.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $25 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
WEDNESDAYAUGUST21
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
This month’s program will feature the installation of the 2019-20 leadership team and events planned for upcoming meetings.
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to nancy@theorangebandana.com by Aug. 19
WOTECH: FORGING HER OWN PATH
Marcy Daniel, chief product officer with PowerSchool, will share about her experiences as a leader in the regional technology industry.
Where: PowerSchool, 110 Franklin Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m
Cost: $25 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $35 nonmembers, $15 students with valid student ID
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
TUESDAYAUGUST27
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Kathy Bowman Atkins, president/CEO and co-founder of The Lattitude Group, will discuss “Strategic Thinking and Business Planning Process at a Glance.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $35 members, $40 nonmembers
TUESDAYAUGUST27-TUESDAYNOVEMBER12
PROJECT MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION COURSE
Learn the core competencies of project management and receive 35 hours of instruction, textbooks, course materials, CEUs and access to a practice test. This course is a prerequisite to the Project Management Institute PMP certification exam.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 710, Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays
Cost: $1,595
Contact: David Conners, 767-6145 or dconners@vt.edu
THURSDAYAUGUST29
STATE OF THE CITY
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and talk about upcoming initiatives.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers
Contact: Andrea Ferris, aferris@roanokechamber.org
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville. For information, call Tim Alderman at 353-4695.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Paul Dotson at 580-1970 or prdotson@comcast.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. For information, contact George Morrison at 576-1217 or gmorrisonups@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.