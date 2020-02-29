TUESDAYMARCH3
JOB FAIR
Explore a career with the city of Roanoke. Interviews will be offered on the spot. Hiring for storm water, public works, solid waste, Berglund Center, parks and recreation, and transportation.
Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: jennifer.white@roanokeva.gov, 853-1801
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAYMARCH4-5
IMPLEMENTING LEAN: THE LEAN CONFERENCE
Speakers will talk about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects. Hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: Tuesday, 12:30 to 7 p.m. optional pre-conference tour of Integer Holdings Corp., Salem; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:10 p.m.; Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $399, $125 for optional pre-conference
Contact: Register at www.cpe.vt.edu/ilean/registration.html by Tuesday
THURSDAYMARCH5
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: Air travel.
Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $40 nonmembers; after 5 p.m. Tuesday, $30 chamber members, $50 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
FRIDAYMARCH6
NARFE MEETING
Trooper Rick Jarrell with Virginia State Police will speak about active shooter situations. All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $8-$10, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
SATURDAYMARCH7
WESTERN VIRGINIA AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS GALA
Celebrate the best of the industry.
Where: Charter Hall, Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square, Roanoke
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $70 American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $90 nonmembers
Contact: www.aafroanoke.org/events
THURSDAYMARCH12
TECH ON TAP
Network with peers in the technology community.
Where: Whitebarrel Wine and Tapas Bar, 301 S. Main St., Suite 103, Blacksburg
When: 5 to 7 p.m
Cost: Free Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: 443-9232, www.rbtc.tech
TUESDAYMARCH17
EMERGING LEADER SERIES: INFLUENCE WITHOUT AUTHORITY
Jennifer Havens with Virginia Western Community College will talk about negotiating, selling change, gaining commitment and building trust. Presented by the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.
Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, 115 Shenandoah Ave., Daleville
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
WEDNESDAYMARCH18
ORGANIZATIONAL BRANDING
Bruce Bryan, owner of B2C Enterprises, will lead a session about branding from the inside out.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $10 nonmembers
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org
THURSDAYMARCH19
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Lauren Shelor, health educator with Hokie Wellness, will talk about “Working Well: How to Bring Wellness to Work.”
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free SHRM premium members, $20 basic members and guests, free Virginia Tech and Radford University SHRM students
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-2020-meeting
DON’T LEAVE HR TO LUCK: EMPLOYMENT LAW SYMPOSIUM
Gentry Locke’s employment law attorneys will coach you on tactics, strategies and policies to help your company be successful.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Cost: $230
Contact: Register by March 13 at gentrylocke.com/hr2020
CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES
Keynote speaker Amy Herman will give a presentation on “Art of Perception.” Additional speakers during break-out sessions. The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will recognize three women for their achievements and contributions to the local community.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber members, $149 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org for required registration
Ongoing
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. For information, call Joe Benavides at 759-0375.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. For information, contact John Montgomery at 761-6751 or jmonty@cox.net.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Blacksburg
Meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, email info@blacksburgrotary.org or visit blacksburgrotary.org.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg-Blacksburg Rotary Club
Meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Blacksburg Country Club. For information, contact cbur.bburg.rotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Elephant Walk restaurant. For information, email Frank Giannini, fgiannini@memberonefcu.com.
Weekly meeting
Salem Kiwanis Club
Meets Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Lisa Bain at 521-4666 or lbain@servprormp.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Salem
Meets Thursdays at noon at the Salem Civic Center. For information, visit http://rotaryclubofsalem.org or call Garry Norris at 989-7000.
Weekly meeting
Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg
Meets Thursdays at noon at Golden Corral, Christiansburg. For information, email Jerry Jones at gmjones@vt.edu.
Weekly meeting
Radford Noon Rotary Club
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Best Western Radford Inn, 1501 Tyler Ave. For information, contact Mark Tapp at mark.a.tapp@ampf.com or 639-5153.
Weekly meeting
Radford Rotary Club
Meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Kuhn Barnett Elementary School, 1509 Fourth St., Radford. For information, email Russell Churchill at russelljchurchill@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Christiansburg Rotary Club
Meets every Friday at noon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg. For information, contact Eric Johnsen at eric@ericjohnsen.net or 818-6618.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Glenvar
Meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in the private dining room of Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center. For information, email Meg Hibbert at mhibbertdawgs@comcast.net or see the Glenvar Rotary Facebook page.
Weekly meeting
Big Lick Breakfast Club
Meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant. For information, contact Bob Bersch, 774-0044 or hoolaw@aol.com.
Weekly meeting
Rotary Club of Floyd
Meets every Wednesday at noon at the Floyd Country Store. For more information, contact Karen Grosshans at 239-0375 or karingrosshans@gmail.com.
Weekly meeting
Roanoke Real Estate Education Group
Meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jersey Lily’s in Salem. For more information, contact 989-8737 or hastow@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown
Meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Visit www.roanokedowntown.org or call Lee Clark at 777-7655 for more information.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake
Meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Moosie’s Restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta. For information, contact Charlene Jones at 874-7002 or smlgirl@earthlink.net.
Biweekly meeting
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generation
Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every first, third and fifth (if applicable) Wednesday at the Roanoke Symphony Green Room in downtown Roanoke. For more information, call Brad Crouch at 759-1889.
Biweekly meeting
Valley Easy Speakers Toastmasters
Meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at the Salem Library. Contact us prior to attending at https://easy-speak.org/portal.php?page=7654.
Biweekly meeting
Talk of the Town Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Fridays, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, contact Robert Turcotte at 537-3218 or rturcotte@entre-roanoke.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Toastmasters
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. For information, email the club at membershiproatm@gmail.com or prroatm@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Blue Hills Toastmasters
Meets noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Roanoke fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, third floor. For information, contact Kristin Musser at 239-4690 or kristinmusser@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Edgewood Lions Club
Meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem. For information, contact Tammie Brightwell at 314-0312 or lionva@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
GE Salem Toastmasters
Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesdays at the GE plant in Salem. For information, email patrice.freeland@ge.com.
Biweekly meeting
Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at The Glebe, 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville. For information, contact Forest Wagner at 966-0059 or forest@fawagner.com.
Biweekly meeting
Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the first and third Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at The Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. For information, email Andre Peery at apeery48@verizon.net.
Biweekly meeting
Christiansburg Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia’s in Christiansburg. For information, contact Dennis Semones, 382-3798 or papabbs@aol.com.
Biweekly meeting
Vinton Breakfast Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. at Famous Anthony’s, 323 E. Virginia Ave., Vinton. For information, contact Joel Lytton at 353-8943 or jclytton@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Bedford Toastmasters
Meets the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Original Italian Pizza, 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. For information, call or text Patti at 874-0678 or Venus at 583-0971, or email the club at BedfordVAToastmasters@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Buchanan Lions Club
Meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway, Buchanan. For information, contact Shantelle Crouch at 588-0620 or shantellecrouch@gmail.com.
Biweekly meeting
Salem Host Lions Club
Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Salem Civic Center. For information, contact Jenny Poland at 375-3752 or jennylpoland@hotmail.com.
Monthly meeting
Civitan Club of Roanoke Valley
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at noon at Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. For information, contact bettytanderson@cox.net or 797-7884.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management
Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org.
Monthly meeting
Rotary Club of Roanoke
Meets the second Thursday of the month at noon at Billy’s, 102 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. For more information, email info@rotaryroanoke.com or visit www.rotaryroanoke.com.
Monthly meeting
Roanoke Valley Newcomers
Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at various locations. For more information, contact 776-7808 or roanokevalleynewcomers.org.
Monthly meeting
National Association of Women in Construction
NAWIC Roanoke Valley Chapter #226 meets the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Valley View, Roanoke. To confirm and for more information, email nawicroa226@gmail.com or visit nawicroanokevalley.org.
