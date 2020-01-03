Employees of the bus contractor for Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Jan. 14 whether to form a union.
Durham School Services supports employees having a vote on the matter, a company spokesman said.
Durham started the 2019-20 school year with late buses, upsetting parents and school officials. Employees reached out to the union at that time, said Cliff Headrick, an official with the Amalgamated Transit Union.
After collecting an undisclosed number of employee signatures, Local 1493 asked the company to accept the union without a vote. Company spokesman Edward Flavin responded to questions by releasing a statement that says in spite of the union's request, workers will vote. The company believes employees "are entitled to make their own informed decision regarding union representation in a free and fair secret ballot," he said.
The vote will be open to drivers and holders of a second position known as "aide/monitor," he said. If a majority of the ballots cast favor the union, the union would be declared the collective bargaining representative. The union would bargain with the company over the terms and conditions of employment, according to federal rules. Durham works with unions in some of its other locations and will do so here if Roanoke employees choose representation, Flavin said.
Durham, part of National Express, the second-largest school bus operator in North America, was under public pressure in late summer and early fall to fix service gaps in Roanoke. It has since hired more drivers, and a management change occurred. School officials have noted better performance.
Durham, which succeeded the former contractor, Mountain Valley Transportation, is in the first year of a five-year student transportation contract with Roanoke City Public Schools. It employs more than 200 people in Roanoke.
Local 1493 of the transit union represents Valley Metro drivers and mechanics.
