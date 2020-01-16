The number of passengers caught with firearms at airports — both in Roanoke and across Virginia — dropped slightly in 2019.
Statewide, the total fell from 82 to 74 last year. At Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, five pistols were seized. That’s one fewer than in 2018 and more or less in line with the facility’s history.
These incidents follow a fairly standard procedure: Each time a gun is confiscated, it’s reported by the Transportation Security Administration, which releases a photograph of the firearm and its ammunition to local media.
Paired together, the words “weapon” and “airport” can briskly inspire dread, and news stories of such violations typically are well-read and discussed on social media.
But an airport official said Thursday that the offenses virtually always had more to do with carelessness than malicious intent.
“I’ve been here for four years and every time there’s a weapons violation, it’s always, ‘I didn’t know it was in there,’ ” said Brad Boettcher, director of marketing and air service development for the Roanoke airport.
“Over 719,000 passengers use the airport on a yearly basis,” he said, adding that in 2019, “We had five weapons violations.”
So what else can those charged with misdemeanor weapons possession expect?
Of perhaps most immediate importance to the owner: They lose the firearm for good.
According to Boettcher, seized handguns are run through a shredding device.
“Once the weapon is confiscated, it’s also destroyed,” he said. “Not every airport does that. Our policy is the weapon is destroyed.”
On top of that expense, TSA also touts civil penalties as high as $13,000.
“A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100,” a TSA news release said this week, but it remains unclear what fines have been levied in recent Roanoke cases.
A federal Freedom of Information Act request, filed by The Roanoke Times in November 2018, sought the specific penalties brought against the nine people stopped with guns at Roanoke’s airport in 2017 and 2018. Fourteen months later, that query remains unfulfilled.
Periodic email exchanges with a TSA specialist last year — in February, May, July, October and December — said the data is being processed, but so far it hasn’t been released.
Roanoke defense attorney Robert Rider has represented a number of clients who were criminally charged with having guns at the airport.
“Civil penalties arise whether or not there’s a conviction,” Rider explained. He said he has been involved in the civil aspect only once; in that case, a $4,000 fine was negotiated down to $1,000.
Despite issuing news releases about each violation, TSA doesn’t name the people charged. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about that practice.
The airport’s police department, which handles gun violations, also does not identify offenders, but Boettcher cited the active investigations and potential liability as its reason.
Using the criminal charge and the date of each offense, it is possible to search online court records and find the defendants’ names and their results. Recent violators include people both local and from as far away as Texas and Florida. One was a 17-year-old boy.
Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said that when prosecuting such cases, he considers whether an offender was legally allowed to carry the weapon, their record, and whether “an honest mistake” was made. If a defendant proves they have paid their TSA fine, he said, his office will typically agree to a dismissal or a case being taken under advisement. But he said that position is growing stricter.
“We have not been as gracious as we were three years ago,” Caldwell said Thursday. “You get frustrated with people who just aren’t exercising due diligence that should be exercised by gun owners.”
All three people charged in 2017 saw their cases dropped, and five of the six cases in 2018 were either dropped or dismissed. Information about the sixth case, which likely involved the minor and would have been heard in juvenile court, was not available Thursday
.
Of the five offenses from 2019, two are still pending in Roanoke General District Court, and one has been taken under advisement until December.
The other two yielded criminal convictions. In May, a Lynchburg woman pleaded no contest to a reduced count of making a false statement and paid $196 in fines. And on Thursday, a Troutville man who said he forgot that his loaded .380-caliber Ruger was in his computer bag pleaded no contest, was convicted and received a $250 fine that was suspended.
Virginia’s numbers represent a small fraction of the nation’s airport gun incidents. Across the United States, statistics have steadily increased each year for the past decade. In 2019, nearly 200 more passengers got stopped with firearms than the year before — up from 4,239 to 4,432.
Boettcher said it comes down to common sense and “situational awareness” with respect to guns.
“Be cognizant of where it is. Don’t put it in a bag that you’re going to travel with,” he said.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms as long as they are secured and meet specific conditions. Those are at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.