President Donald Trump nominated U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen for a federal judgeship in the Western District of Virginia on Wednesday.
Cullen is a 42-year-old native of Richmond who lives in Roanoke. He was nominated for the judicial vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad claimed senior status two years ago. The Roanoke-based court has been operating with reduced judicial resources ever since and will welcome the arrival of Cullen, who must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
A six-person panel set up by the State Bar of Virginia previously assessed Cullen to be highly qualified to become a federal judge. That decision, released in November, was forwarded to the White House, which had declined to select either of two people earlier recommended for the job by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
Cullen began as U.S. attorney in April 2018, the result of an earlier Trump nomination. Highlights of his time in office include numerous prosecutions for gun violations and drug offenses and for violent acts at the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. He is a former private-practice attorney.
