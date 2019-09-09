Daimler Trucks has begun testing highly autonomous big rigs on public highways in Southwest Virginia, the industry giant announced Monday.
The news comes after regulators approved Daimler’s acquisition of Torc Robotics, the Blacksburg company that has been developing self-driving technology for over a decade.
Now that Torc is officially part of Daimler, what better place to test the company’s new self-driving trucks than in Torc’s own backyard?
The trucks will be highly autonomous, which is referred to as SAE Level 4 in the robotics industry. That means a driver still sits in the front seat and can take over control of the vehicle in tricky situations. But otherwise, the truck is completely capable of driving itself.
Daimler, which is best known for brands like Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner, isn’t the only company putting these kinds of self-driving trucks on the road. But it does mean the region is — once again — poised to serve as an early testbed for much-anticipated technology.
According to Monday’s release, the trucks were tested on closed tracks for months before moving to public roads. They will have trained safety drivers behind the wheel and an engineer overseeing the system.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many trucks will be on highways around Blacksburg, where exactly they’ll drive and what — if anything — they’ll be hauling.
Photos provided by Torc show the trucks clearly marked so they stand out on the road. The images show a Freighliner truck pulling a trailer with Daimler and Torc's logos beside the words, "Daimler Trucks Autonomous Technology Group."
“As we pair Daimler's best-in-class safest-on-the-road trucks with Torc's genius in engineering Level 4 vehicles, we have no doubt we will do great things in the future,” Daimler Trucks North America CEO Roger Nielsen said in a Monday press release. “We look forward to writing history together. The U.S. highways are the perfect place to develop automated driving technology.”
Torc Robotics is remaining a separate company after Daimler acquired the majority of the business. It will have its own name, logo and customers. Rather than abandoning its Blacksburg roots, Daimler executives have said they intend to invest in growing the company’s presence in Southwest Virginia.
In August, Torc CEO Michael Fleming said the company had begun construction to double the size of its office in the Blacksburg Industrial Park.
“Being part of Daimler Trucks is the start of a new chapter for Torc,” Fleming said in the press release. “Our whole team is thrilled to be working alongside our Daimler colleagues as we pursue the commercialization of Level 4 trucks to bring this technology to the market because we strongly believe it can save lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.