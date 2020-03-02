CHRISTIANSBURG — The town is proposing an ordinance that would require companies collecting trash within its boundaries to deliver the waste to facilities operated by the Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority.
The ordinance — referred to as flow control — is a replica of a measure passed by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors a few weeks ago. Christiansburg officials said the town needs to pass its own ordinance because Montgomery ordinances typically apply to the parts of the county outside of the two towns.
The county’s other town, Blacksburg, is also considering a flow control ordinance that is a nearly identical measure to the one proposed by Christiansburg.
The issue of flow control has triggered debate between local government officials and private waste companies.
Montgomery County officials have said the ordinance leads to increased waste tonnage for MRSWA, which can then rely on the additional business to avoid fee increases, staff cuts and the potential elimination of services such as recycling.
Some elected officials have also raised concerns about increased MRSWA fees being passed on to municipal trash and recycling customers across the county if the ordinance wasn’t adopted.
Waste companies argue that a flow control ordinance is anti-business, created in response to competitive challenges from the private sector.
Additionally, companies argue that the ordinances lead to monopolies as they require all waste collecting entities to dispose of their trash at a single location — or in Montgomery County’s case, the MRSWA transfer station just outside of Christiansburg town limits.
A fact that companies have highlighted over the past few months is MRSWA’s tipping fee of $54.50 per ton, which is approximately $22 higher than the rate paid at the New River Resource Authority landfill near Dublin.
“There’s no cap on that [MRSWA] tipping fee, and we can’t say anything about it,” said Ashleigh Garnes, general manager for Container First Services, a Christiansburg business owned by Charlotte-based Meridian Waste.
CFS has been a prominent voice against local flow control efforts. Company representatives have said in recent public comments to county supervisors and Christiansburg Town Council that the ordinances appear to undermine the investments the business has made in the local community in recent years.
Currently, CFS is in the midst of building a materials recovery facility behind its main office at 205 Scattergood Drive. The new facility, Garnes said, will allow the company to increase its daily tonnage from 40 to 300 tons per day.
One function CFS performs is the removal of recyclable materials from waste disposed at its Christiansburg facility. Among the recyclables are metals and cardboard that are taken to New River Recycling in the Plum Creek area and wood pallets transported to the landfill near Dublin where they are ground into mulch.
CFS’s upcoming facility, which is costing $1.5 million, is among the $40 million in total investments the company has made locally over the past 18 months, Garnes said.
MRSWA can’t pretend to not have known about CFS’s plans for a new facility as the company began the process of applying for a building permit in early 2018, Garnes said.
Despite the continued pushback from companies, MRSWA Executive Director Alan Cummins said his operation faces some complex challenges.
One challenge is the struggling recycling market, which has affected a great deal of facilities that process recyclables, Cummins said.
“Recycling at this time is not a money maker,” he said during comments to Christiansburg Town Council Tuesday.
MRSWA is also looking to avoid fee increases, Cummins said. The authority has only raised its tipping fee by $1.50 over the past 25 years, he said.
Then, the authority has a duty to the community to process various kinds of waste, Cummins said.
“Again … we’re a multi-faceted facility,” he told council in reference to functions such as the collection and redistribution of items such as shredded paper, cardboard and books, batteries, light bulbs and electronics.
Cummins said the ordinance wouldn’t affect the companies’ waste collecting operations and only targets common trash, not recyclables and manufacturing and construction waste. The ordinance would also give companies a five-year grace period.
So far, Christiansburg officials don’t have a clear stance on the issue of flow control.
“I put a high degree of confidence in our committees, what they come up with. In this case, the committee could not make a unanimous recommendation to council,” Councilman Brad Stipes said, referring to the town’s water, sewer and solid waste committee.
Other town staff members couldn’t say what would happen if council votes down the flow control ordinance.
“Staff is not in a position to comment until further action is taken by council,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email. “This might be part of the discussion at the March 10 work session.”
Blacksburg Councilman John Bush said the council has been advised that the ordinance is necessary to keep the authority’s fees low and to prevent increased costs from being passed on to the localities.
“The question is where that trash goes,” he said. “If they [waste haulers] don’t utilize the authority, they can undercut the authority.”
Bush, however, said he’s aware of the concerns private waste hauling companies have raised.
Blacksburg is scheduled to take a vote on its flow control ordinance on March 10, according to Town Attorney Larry Spencer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.