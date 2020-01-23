For the tenth consecutive year, the region experienced record-breaking growth in hotel revenue and demand, according to tourism group Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge.
Data from STR Inc. indicate the local lodging industry saw revenues of more than $116 million in 2019. That's a 3.7% increase over the prior year. Demand for hotel rooms grew by 1.1%, resulting in 1.3 million rooms sold.
Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, said the continued growth is the result of a number of factors. Word is traveling about the Roanoke Valley; he said the tourism group's website has seen increased traffic. The region is attracting more sports-related events and meetings of medical groups. The area also continues to benefit from its recognition by the International Mountain Bicycling Association.
Howard said he expects the upcoming Ironman 70.3 triathlon "will take us to a new level." At trade shows, he said, sporting groups that might not have considered the region in the past are now taking an interest.
And of course the event itself, set to take place in June, will bring visitors. Howard said the latest data from the Ironman organization indicates that the more than 2,000 athletes who have registered so far come from 40 states and 14 countries.
Tourism does not just generate revenue; it also creates jobs. Howard said more than 8,000 people in the region are employed in the tourism industry. He hopes to raise that number to 10,000 soon.
Catherine Fox, a spokeswoman for Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, said the agency is in talks with Virginia Western Community College about a possible associate degree in tourism development, which would produce home-grown employees to support the thriving industry.
Howard is optimistic the region's tourism growth will continue.
"I think that more and more people want to hear about us and we will see this type of growth, if not even more aggressive growth, over the next 10 years," he said.
With new hotels in development, Howard said, the region will have more rooms to fill and capacity to generate more business. Since customers often have favorite hotel brands, he said it's important to offer variety.
"The more diverse we are, the more we’re likely to attract a wide range of different customers that would want to come in and experience and enjoy what we have," Howard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.